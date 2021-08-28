Rural Kenosha County school districts use COVID relief funds on staffing, programs, infrastructure

“We have all been open with face-to-face instruction,” said Westosha-Central administrator John Gendron, who has previously served as an administrator at two rural elementary schools. “So, we are not seeing some of the larger learning gaps that other districts that were virtual for almost all of the year are seeing.”

This does not mean that there were not some unforeseen costs. There were costs associated with the purchase of personal protective equipment, installation of air filtration systems and providing distance learning, for example.

“A lot of us, 12 months ago, didn’t anticipate ever receiving this amount of money,” Gendron said. “I think I can speak for all of us when I say we feel very fortunate to have received this funding.”

The funding

The majority of rural districts received funding that equates to less than $2,000 per student, which is less than the national average of $2,691 per student. Two districts received what equates to less than $1,000 per student.

Lakewood School, where more than 65 percent of students qualify for free or reduced lunch and where Title 1 funding is used for targeted, rather than schoolwide programs, received the most per pupil ($3,798) countywide.