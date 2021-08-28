Rural Kenosha County school districts use COVID relief funds on staffing, programs, infrastructure

Western Kenosha County school districts have tapped available portions of a combined $8,862,435 in COVID-19 relief funds to put teachers and programming in place to address learning loss, update technology, and cover unforeseen costs associated with operating schools during a pandemic.
Not all of the funds can be accessed as of yet. Districts have also not yet claimed all of the funds allocated as they must be claimed for uses that fall under the federal guidelines.
The funding is becoming available in waves. The state Joint Finance Committee is reviewing the state Department of Public Instruction’s plan to allocate ESSERiii funding, the most recent pot of money coming to Wisconsin schools.
In the meantime, several rural Kenosha County districts have held or plan to hold community meetings to discuss how to best use the federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER) dollars coming their way.
The funding was established as part of the Education Stabilization Fund in the CARES Act to address the impact COVID-19 has had on schools, to mitigate learning loss, to restore and maintain high-quality learning environments, and to help schools safely reopen.
Schools stayed open
In rural Kenosha County, schools never closed. All 11 districts operated under a fully in-person or a hybrid virtual/in-person model during the 2020-21 school year.
“We have all been open with face-to-face instruction,” said Westosha-Central administrator John Gendron, who has previously served as an administrator at two rural elementary schools. “So, we are not seeing some of the larger learning gaps that other districts that were virtual for almost all of the year are seeing.”
This does not mean that there were not some unforeseen costs. There were costs associated with the purchase of personal protective equipment, installation of air filtration systems and providing distance learning, for example.
“A lot of us, 12 months ago, didn’t anticipate ever receiving this amount of money,” Gendron said. “I think I can speak for all of us when I say we feel very fortunate to have received this funding.”
The funding
The majority of rural districts received funding that equates to less than $2,000 per student, which is less than the national average of $2,691 per student. Two districts received what equates to less than $1,000 per student.
Lakewood School, where more than 65 percent of students qualify for free or reduced lunch and where Title 1 funding is used for targeted, rather than schoolwide programs, received the most per pupil ($3,798) countywide.
All western Kenosha County districts have received less than the national average of $2,241,693 in total funding per district thus far.
ESSER fund allocations are based partly on data from Title 1, a federal funding program designed to close achievement gaps and ensure that all children have a fair, equal, and significant opportunity to obtain a high-quality education.
It is a complicated formula, only partially based on the percentage of children from low-income families, Gendron said.
Lakewood School
Lakewood administrator Christine Anderson said, in an effort to help children who are lagging, a portion of the ESSER funds were used to purchase phonics, literacy, vocabulary and math recovery programs and curriculum.
“The ESSER funds have been spent on staffing, PPE supplies, technology, instructional programs to support our learners, and we are looking at some system upgrades,” Lakewood administrator Christine Anderson said. “We have an instructional specialist that will be pulling groups (math) and keeping consistency with curriculum if a teacher is out.”
Riverview School
Riverview School administrator Jon Schleusner said the district, which offered students the option to take part in distance learning, used the $54,734 it received through ESSER I to partially offset virtual instruction costs during the 2020-21 school year.
“The district is using ESSER II funding ($164,000) for the replacement of outdated interactive whiteboards in school classrooms and to offset the cost of an additional classroom teacher to help reduce class sizes,” Schleusner said.
Riverview will have access to ESSER III funding by November or December.
“The district will have an opportunity for public input in the coming weeks,” Schleusner said. “At least 20% of that funding needs to be allocated to address learning loss during the pandemic.”
Schleusner anticipates using another portion of the funding to offset the costs of an additional reading/math interventionist.
Wheatland Center
Wheatland Center School administrator Marty McGinley said the initial GEER allocation covered costs associated with staffing, specifically on reading support.
The district held a public hearing on the use of anticipated funds as part of a recent School Board meeting.
“The consensus from the group in attendance was that the dollars should be spent on staffing and not on equipment,” McGinley said. “We will take that into advisement.”
Gendron said ESSER I funds were used at Westosha-Central High School for cleaning supplies, PPE, and the following COVID-related expenses:
Hot spots for families with internet technology; technology devices for families in need.
Air purifiers and hand sanitizer for classrooms.
After school tutoring for students impacted for quarantines.
“We will be holding a public meeting this fall prior to any ESSER II and III funds being spent,” Gendron said.
The following projects have been proposed at Westosha-Central using ESSER II and III funds:
Implementation of a 1-1 district funded technology plan where every student will be provided a technology device. Currently, the district is a BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) district where families need to purchase their own device. Implementation would begin in the 2022-23 school year.
Replacement of 7 air handlers in classrooms to improve air quality in interior classrooms.
Addition of a new math teacher. Adding this teacher will lower class size for incoming freshmen. Gendron said this is important as incoming students have been impacted by virtual instruction.
Upgrades to technology displays in classrooms.
SEL (Social Emotional Learning) curriculum and a universal screener as COVID has impacted students in their academic progress, but also in the social emotional needs.
Wilmot Union
Erin Cullen, administrative assistant at Wilmot Union High School, said ESSER I funds were spent on Chromebooks and ESSER II and III funds have been budgeted as revenue for 2021-22, but have not yet been assigned to a specific expense category.
Coming Monday: Kenosha Unified uses portions of initial stimulus funding for technology, COVID-19 response.