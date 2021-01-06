Rural school board races include primary for Wilmot High School

A primary election is needed in February to trim the slate of Wilmot High School Board candidates that will appear on the general election ballot in April.

No incumbents are among the five candidates interested in filling the two available seats, as board member Deb Rudolph resigned Dec. 1 and board member Travis Wetzel filed non-candidacy papers.

The new board will need to fill the administrator position at the district as Dan Kopp went on administrative leave in December and will resign effective June 30.

The candidates are Nate Colborn, 2019 Matthew Avenue, Twin Lakes; Michael Faber, P.O. Box 543, Silver Lake; Philip Johnson, 256 Sherman Lane, Twin Lakes; Melissa Samborski, 8617 Fox River Road, Burlington; and Steve Turner, 805 Hickory Road, Twin Lakes.

Turner is a former member of the WUHS Board of Education and recently wrote a letter in support of Kopp, who was the subject of closed-session meetings prior to the announcement he would resign.

It is the only rural school primary needed, and there is only one other contested school board race among the districts in western Kenosha County. Incumbents will run uncontested for traditional three-year terms on the school boards at Wheatland, Silver Lake (Riverview), Trevor-Wilmot, Paris and Brighton schools.