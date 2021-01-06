Rural school board races include primary for Wilmot High School

A primary election is needed in February to trim the slate of Wilmot High School Board candidates that will appear on the general election ballot in April.
No incumbents are among the five candidates interested in filling the two available seats, as board member Deb Rudolph resigned Dec. 1 and board member Travis Wetzel filed non-candidacy papers.
The new board will need to fill the administrator position at the district as Dan Kopp went on administrative leave in December and will resign effective June 30.
The candidates are Nate Colborn, 2019 Matthew Avenue, Twin Lakes; Michael Faber, P.O. Box 543, Silver Lake; Philip Johnson, 256 Sherman Lane, Twin Lakes; Melissa Samborski, 8617 Fox River Road, Burlington; and Steve Turner, 805 Hickory Road, Twin Lakes.
Turner is a former member of the WUHS Board of Education and recently wrote a letter in support of Kopp, who was the subject of closed-session meetings prior to the announcement he would resign.
It is the only rural school primary needed, and there is only one other contested school board race among the districts in western Kenosha County. Incumbents will run uncontested for traditional three-year terms on the school boards at Wheatland, Silver Lake (Riverview), Trevor-Wilmot, Paris and Brighton schools.
Other school board races that are contested, will have new faces or have abbreviated terms are:
Westosha Central High School
One of three available seats is contested.
The position representing the village of Paddock Lake attracted two candidates, incumbent Cheryl Baysinger, 7601 242nd Ave., and challenger John Poole, 6245 237th Ave., a former Kenosha County Board supervisor.
Running unopposed are incumbents Terry M. Simons, 6425 375th Ave., Wheatland, and Bonnie Felske, 22403 86th Place.
Randall School
There is no contested race for the two available seats on the Board of Education, but there is only one incumbent in the race as board member Teresa Mortensen filed non-candidacy papers.
The candidates are incumbent Randy Nolan, 40117 95th St., Genoa City, and Mary Thornton, 8921 352nd Ave., Burlington.
Salem School
There is no contested race for the Salem School Board, but one of the three candidates will get an abbreviated term to fill a vacated seat. The two people with the highest number of votes will get three-year terms, and the person with the third-highest number of votes will get the one-year term.
Candidates are incumbents Ted Goergen, 9012 222nd Avenue, Salem; Jack Niccolai, 23412 82nd St.; and Nick Pauloni, 26313 75th St.