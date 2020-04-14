Rural school boards filled with new faces

All rural Kenosha County school districts with a contested race on the ballot will see at least one new face on its respective Board of Education.
Wilmot Union High School
The Wilmot Union High School electorate favored three newcomers who campaigned together over the incumbent candidates.
Kelly Hansen, Janine Morgan and Erin Tassone emerged the winners of three seats on the board, besting incumbents Steve Turner and Jim Walker.
Hansen, who has a master’s degree in school social work and is co-owner of Hansen’s Ice Cream in Wilmot, was the top vote-getter with 1,928 votes.
“I am hoping that we can really support the teachers and administration in making sure we are offering as main opportunities as possible to the students,” she said. “I believe this is imperative for students to not only help create and support a positive school culture but also for post-secondary planning whether that be college, technical school, trade school or employment. I want to make sure we are representing the community and their ideas and that we are transparent in our decision making.”
Tassone, who has a master’s degree in education and is a substitute teacher at Randall School, a WHS feeder school, garnered 1,536 votes. Morgan, who also has a master’s degree in education, earned 1,479 votes.
Walker, who is also a member of the Riverview school board, and Turner, who is also a member of the Lakewood school board, received 1,190 and 1,176 votes, respectively.
Morgan said Tuesday she and her running mates were inspired to run for office as a means to offer their background in education to the community and for the betterment of the district. All three also have school-aged children and have a vested interest in helping provide the best opportunities for the area’s youth adults.
“We want to see what good we can do to make Wilmot better for our kids,” Morgan said. “The children come first. As a community we have to support them.”
Tassone said she is “most looking forward to working together with teachers and the administration,” and building relationships with parents and within the community to provide a foundation of support for students.
Improving transparency, test scores and opportunities for all students to excel, engaging families, improving teacher morale, and strategic planning are among their goals.
Hansen said all students should “be provided with essential post-secondary planning,” regarding if they choose college, a trade school, technical school, or employment.
“I want to ensure every student has the tools and skills to achieve success wherever their passion lies,” Hansen said.
Westosha-Central High School
An incumbent prevailed in the race to fill the Salem Lakes seat on the Westosha-Central High School board. Bill Watson earned 2,225 votes to unseat incumbent Karen Shoopman.
While Watson is new to the board, he is not a new face in the school community. He is a graduate of the school, the parent of two graduate and two future graduates of the school, and is a retired educator who taught for 30 years at the school.
Watson said he would like to see the facility updated and will work to ensure the district is “hiring and keeping the best teachers, staff, administrators and coaches that are available.”
Bristol School
Electors in a district that has seen a lot of administrative and board turnover in the last couple of years selected one incumbent and one newcomer to fill two seats on the Board of Education.
Voters returned Sue Kratowicz to the board and chose Adam Scheele over incumbent David Blair.
Scheele, the band director at Westosha-Central High School, said his professional experience includes having served on several interview committees, facility committees and administrator search/interview committees. As a teacher, he serves on the high school’s grading committee, academic career planning committee, and strategic planning committee.
“I will bring an open mind, knowledge, creativity, professionalism, trustworthiness, and competence to the board,” Scheele said during his campaign.
Randall School
In a district that had no incumbents on the ballot, electors chose Steven Calderwood and Richard Petska to fill two seats on the Randall Board of Education.
Petska said during his campaign he sees a need for technology integration in classrooms and would work to make sure the district is supporting teachers.
Salem School
Electors in the Salem School District returned former board member Jack Niccolai to the board and retained incumbent Dana Powers to serve their school community.
Powers said the board will continue to “develop, support, and inspire” district leaders, use the strengths of the entire staff to meet the needs of all students, and will ensure transparency and increase communication.
Trevor-Wilmot School
Longtime board member Cole Marshall, a technical education teacher at Wilmot High School, and newcomer Matthew Connor were tabbed by voters to fill two seats on the Board of Education.
Connor, who has a master’s degree in Teacher Leadership from Aurora University and is a graphics teacher at McHenry Community High School, has four children who will attend the school over the course of the next 13 years.
He said he would like to help the district create “a clear vision,” build community partnerships, and “create a future focused on innovative curriculum by trusting our teachers, and allowing them to try new ideas.”
Wheatland Center School
Incumbent Rachael Crane was the highest vote-getter with 689 votes and the electorate selected newcomer Randy Ebertowski to fill a vacated seat on the board.
During his campaign, Ebertowski said he would work to support and retain high quality educators and ensure fiscal responsibility through wise investment and by adhering to a budget. He is the general manager of a regional shopping center, and owner of a small farm in Wheatland.
