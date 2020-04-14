Rural school boards filled with new faces

Walker, who is also a member of the Riverview school board, and Turner, who is also a member of the Lakewood school board, received 1,190 and 1,176 votes, respectively.

Morgan said Tuesday she and her running mates were inspired to run for office as a means to offer their background in education to the community and for the betterment of the district. All three also have school-aged children and have a vested interest in helping provide the best opportunities for the area’s youth adults.

“We want to see what good we can do to make Wilmot better for our kids,” Morgan said. “The children come first. As a community we have to support them.”

Tassone said she is “most looking forward to working together with teachers and the administration,” and building relationships with parents and within the community to provide a foundation of support for students.

Improving transparency, test scores and opportunities for all students to excel, engaging families, improving teacher morale, and strategic planning are among their goals.

Hansen said all students should “be provided with essential post-secondary planning,” regarding if they choose college, a trade school, technical school, or employment.