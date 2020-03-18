Rural schools begin curbside food distribution for kids during COVID-19 school closures

Six-year-old Piper Johnson waved to the Lakewood School lunch ladies in Twin Lakes Wednesday morning from the back seat of her mom’s car as they picked up two days worth of breakfast and lunch foods.
“Thank you,” said Piper, sitting next to her brother Silas, 2. “Bye, see you when the school’s open.”
Wednesday marked the first day of curbside food distribution to students in western Kenosha County after schools were closed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This is very helpful,” said Tahlisha Johnson, Piper’s mother. “We went to the grocery store a couple of times, and seeing how empty the aisles are makes this even more real. I’m just hoping everyone bans together during this and we get stronger as a community.”
Lakewood School handed out 26 two-day meal packs between 7 and 9 a.m. Wednesday.
“That was a lot more than we were expecting,” said Kathy Johnson, an employee of Taher, the district’s food service company. “But I’m glad to see people are coming in.”
The meal packs meet federal guidelines for school food programs administered during the summer. They are available for all children in the community, not just school-age students who attend Lakewood School.
Sara Markee, director of teaching and learning at Lakewood, said all students at the rural school qualify for free breakfast and lunch as a result of the socioeconomic demographics of the district.
The emergency food program implemented Wednesday operates the same way it has for the last two summers, with the exception of it being curbside pickup.
“We want to give some consistency to the students,” Markee said. “It’s not their fault this is happening in the world. All of our students get free breakfast and lunch. To all of a sudden halt that would be such a burden to our families.”
Following is information on meals for students who attend west-end school:
Lakewood
The school, 1218 Wilmot Ave., Twin Lakes, will provide breakfast and lunch for all children under the age of 18 in the vehicle.
Pickup hours are from 7-9 a.m. on:
- Friday, March 20: Pick up breakfast and lunch
- Monday, March 30: Pick up breakfast and lunch for two days
- Wednesday, April 1: Pick up breakfast and lunch for two days
- Friday, April 3: Pick up breakfast and lunch
Wilmot High School
A drive-thru, grab-and-go breakfast and lunch is available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at four locations for Wilmot students with a student ID:
- Salem Lakes Fire House, 11252 254th Court, Trevor
- Silver Lake Village Hall, 113 S. First St., Silver Lake
- Aurora Pharmacy, 700 N. Lake Ave., No. 102, Twin Lakes
- Lakewood School, 1218 Wilmot Ave., Twin Lakes
This service will not be available over spring break, March 23-27.
Trevor-Wilmot Grade School
Through Friday and from March 30 through April 3, the district will deliver bagged lunches to 13 locations throughout the school district:
For locations and times, visit https://www.trevorwilmotschool.net/spotlight/.
Randall School
The school will provide free meal kits that contain breakfast and lunch.
Families cam pick up meals daily between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Food service staff will provide curbside service at the junior high entrance.
Those planning to pick up provided meals should contact the Meal Kit Hotline at 262-537-2964 by 8 a.m. on the day of pickup.
Bristol School
Bristol's school meal delivery program continues through Friday, April 3. Those who wish to participate are asked to sign up in advance.
Paris School
Lunches for students in need may be picked up at the school. Call the school at 262-859-2350 for further information.