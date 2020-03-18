Rural schools begin curbside food distribution for kids during COVID-19 school closures

Six-year-old Piper Johnson waved to the Lakewood School lunch ladies in Twin Lakes Wednesday morning from the back seat of her mom’s car as they picked up two days worth of breakfast and lunch foods.

“Thank you,” said Piper, sitting next to her brother Silas, 2. “Bye, see you when the school’s open.”

Wednesday marked the first day of curbside food distribution to students in western Kenosha County after schools were closed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is very helpful,” said Tahlisha Johnson, Piper’s mother. “We went to the grocery store a couple of times, and seeing how empty the aisles are makes this even more real. I’m just hoping everyone bans together during this and we get stronger as a community.”

Lakewood School handed out 26 two-day meal packs between 7 and 9 a.m. Wednesday.

“That was a lot more than we were expecting,” said Kathy Johnson, an employee of Taher, the district’s food service company. “But I’m glad to see people are coming in.”

The meal packs meet federal guidelines for school food programs administered during the summer. They are available for all children in the community, not just school-age students who attend Lakewood School.