Rural schools won't require masks, have varied protocols

COVID-19 protocols will vary across western Kenosha County school districts as the 2021-22 school year gets underway — though all districts plan to start the school year with no mask requirement.
Administrators at many rural districts said parents were involved in the process to determine if masks would need to be worn in the school building. A federal mandate continues to require masks be worn on school buses.
Trevor-Wilmot Consolidated School District administrator Michelle Garven said a poll of 55 staff members determined 37, or 67.27%, preferred masks to be optional, but recommended, while 18, or 32.73%, favored a mask mandate.
Parents overwhelming requested masks remain optional. Of the 333 Trevor-Wilmot parents polled, 245, or 73.57%, favored a mask-optional start to the school year and 88, or 26.43%, favored a mask requirement.
Westosha Central High School district administrator John Gendron, said the district “received communication from people on both sides regarding masks.”
“Like last year, I will keep detailed records of the number of individuals testing positive for COVID and quarantine lists,” Gendron said. “We will evaluate the data constantly and make adjustments to the plan if needed. Our number one priority is to maintain a five day a week in-person learning schedule; we will evaluate our data to promote safety for our students, staff, and community.”
Lakewood School administrator Christine Anderson said parents and staff were invited to serve on a committee to develop the district’s “Learning Together” tiered plan that was implemented prior to the start of school last week.
“We have three different mitigation levels to allow us to move fluidly between the levels as needed,” Anderson said. “At this time, masks will be worn if unable to maintain 3 feet between individuals.”
Virtual option differences
The districts differ on their quarantine protocols and whether they will offer a virtual option.
Brighton is asking students and staff to take their temperature daily prior to coming to school. Anyone with a fever over 100 degrees, cough, or shortness of breath “must stay home for at least three days until symptom free without fever-reducing medication” according the return to school plan approved by the School Board.
If a student or staff member tests positive for COVID 19, the school will notify families and staff that there was a positive case in the school. Brighton School will conduct contact tracing and will notify anyone who has been in close contact with the case for at least 15 minutes. Anyone considered a close contact will have to be quarantined at home for 10 days since the date of last contact with the person who tested positive for COVID 19.
The person who tested positive may return to school when at least 10 days have passed since symptoms originally appeared, and at least 24 hours have passed since the last fever without the use of fever reducing medications and symptoms have improved.
Garvin said the Trevor-Wilmot protocols have been updated to recognize some people are now vaccinated. For example, if a staff member is fully vaccinated, they may be excluded from quarantine. Those not vaccinated will be required to quarantine until a negative test result is obtained. A staff member who tests positive will be required to quarantine for 10 days from the onset of the symptoms.
The district will complete contact tracing and notify all close contacts. Close contacts with no symptoms will not have to quarantine. Those with symptoms will be required to quarantine for 10 days.
Not all have virtual options
Riverview administrator Jon Schleusner said the school, located in Silver Lake, said families will continue to have the option of a either a five-day per week program or a virtual hybrid model. However, choosing the hybrid model will required a full-year commitment.
Wheatland School administrator Marty McGinley said the district “will work to offer virtual opportunities for any students or parents that request it.” However, McGinley said few have requested it.
Like during the 2020-21 school year, Brighton School students will be again be fully in-person.
“It is the desire of the Brighton School District to remain open and provide in-person learning throughout the school year,” a letter sent to parents reads. “We all need to work together in order to assure that we can meet this goal. The COVID pandemic is a fluid situation that will demand continuous monitoring throughout the year with possible adjustments to procedures.”