Rural schools won't require masks, have varied protocols

Lakewood School administrator Christine Anderson said parents and staff were invited to serve on a committee to develop the district’s “Learning Together” tiered plan that was implemented prior to the start of school last week.

“We have three different mitigation levels to allow us to move fluidly between the levels as needed,” Anderson said. “At this time, masks will be worn if unable to maintain 3 feet between individuals.”

Virtual option differences

The districts differ on their quarantine protocols and whether they will offer a virtual option.

Brighton is asking students and staff to take their temperature daily prior to coming to school. Anyone with a fever over 100 degrees, cough, or shortness of breath “must stay home for at least three days until symptom free without fever-reducing medication” according the return to school plan approved by the School Board.