Rustic Road delivers in a crisis

The crew at Rustic Road Brewing Company in downtown Kenosha felt compelled to do something for the community Wednesday.
And with some quick planning and plenty of coordination, that’s just what they did.
Several members of the downtown Kenosha restaurant spent the mid-afternoon hours handing out 187 free boxed lunches and bottled waters from a spot at Lou Perini’s, 5145 Sheridan Road, to all who needed them in light of the civil unrest that has gripped the city since an officer-involved shooting Sunday night.
“Some of the essential food service providers are unable right now to meet the need that’s there,” Rustic co-owner Greg York said. “We’re just trying to do a little bit to help there.
“... In terms of its importance (this is) critical, this is what community is. When things get difficult, everybody does what they can, whatever they’re able to support. I think it’s what defines us.”
As York, General Manager Gabe Crouse and Kitchen Manager Joe Trottier spoke, cars began to trickle in to see what the trio and other Rustic employees were up to.
And that was at the heart of the effort, just trying to help, Crouse said.
“We all have to come together,” he said. “These are really hard times, and nobody knows what’s going on or what can happen. Downtown is really strong, and I’ve seen everyone in Kenosha banding together. We’re just doing what we can to help the healing start. We don’t know when that will actually happen.”
Logistically, things came together quickly in the kitchen, Trottier said, as he and his staff were able to turn out the nearly 190 lunches to hand out.
Rustic also had donations from other businesses, he said, including Piggly Wiggly and Paielli’s Bakery.
“I reached out to Greg, and in a very short time frame, everybody banded together,” he said. “My team got together, my distributors got together at the last second. We got donations.”
Lunches also were taken to the Uptown area, which was hit especially hard by looters and rioters earlier in the week.
After a tough stretch with COVID-19, York said he felt the downtown area was starting to bounce back from a business standpoint.
But now everything again has screeched to a halt while the city deals with this.
“Everything is shut down,” York said. “Nothing is happening. We were having a reasonable summer and kind of starting to catch up a little bit from the COVID shutdowns. This is a tough thing to have happen.
“It remains to be seen how long we’ll be closed up for. Hopefully, it’s only a few days, but you don’t know. Things could get stranger. ... I feel most for the folks who are unable to work now as a result. Unfortunately, some of the folks who are unable to work are the people who need to work the most. This is a double whammy in the town.”
Moving forward
As for when the community can begin to pick up the pieces?
It’s far too soon in the process to have a time frame, all three agreed, because there’s so many unknowns with the case that centers around the shooting of Jacob Blake that led to three straight days and nights of both peaceful protests and violent uprisings.
But it has to start somewhere, they said.
“That’s a question for very wise folks,” York said. “Healing is ongoing. It always has to be happening. Even as new wounds may be made, I think we have to start healing as quick as we can, reaching out and speaking with each other.
“(We need to) try and talk more and hurt less. Whatever side of anything you’re on, I just think that’s a rule of life. Healing begins right now.”
