Rustic Road delivers in a crisis

The crew at Rustic Road Brewing Company in downtown Kenosha felt compelled to do something for the community Wednesday.

And with some quick planning and plenty of coordination, that’s just what they did.

Several members of the downtown Kenosha restaurant spent the mid-afternoon hours handing out 187 free boxed lunches and bottled waters from a spot at Lou Perini’s, 5145 Sheridan Road, to all who needed them in light of the civil unrest that has gripped the city since an officer-involved shooting Sunday night.

“Some of the essential food service providers are unable right now to meet the need that’s there,” Rustic co-owner Greg York said. “We’re just trying to do a little bit to help there.

“... In terms of its importance (this is) critical, this is what community is. When things get difficult, everybody does what they can, whatever they’re able to support. I think it’s what defines us.”

As York, General Manager Gabe Crouse and Kitchen Manager Joe Trottier spoke, cars began to trickle in to see what the trio and other Rustic employees were up to.

And that was at the heart of the effort, just trying to help, Crouse said.