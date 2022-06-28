S.J. Crystal's asks city for temporary parking as outdoor extensions take up Sixth Avenue

One of Downtown Kenosha’s most iconic men’s stores wants the city to approve two temporary parking spaces next to its building for customers to utilize during business hours.

The city allowed some Downtown restaurants and bars to create temporary outdoor dining areas on city street parking spaces during the COVID-19 pandemic to encourage patrons to gather outside and drink socially distanced.

Lewis Aceto said his more than 100-year-old business has been at its current location for nearly 18 years. He said S.J. Crystal’s struggled during the pandemic and the dearth of area parking has upset many of his returning customers — especially those unable to walk long distances.

Aceto now wants two parking spaces to the north of his business designated only for S.J. Crystal’s customers Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at least until the temporary dining extensions are removed.

Aceto said he has “no issues” with the temporary extensions for outdoor dining near his business but needs “just two spots for our customers while we’re open.”

“It makes it more difficult for our customers,” Aceto said. “Nobody took a harder hit than men’s retail clothing during COVID.”

Nearby Gordon’s Sports Bar & Grill, Rustic Road Brewing Company and Tavern on the 6th all have outdoor extensions that each take up at least two parking spots.

Formal request

On Monday, S.J. Crystal’s manager Shad Delacy asked the city’s Public Safety & Welfare Committee to recommend approval for an ordinance sponsored by Ald. Bill Siel for the two designated parking spaces. Siel represents much of Downtown.

“No one Downtown has been as impacted as we have,” Delacy said. “I’m only here as an advocate for my customers. I have customers well in age having to walk blocks to get to my store and sometimes it’s just for a pick-up.”

Siel said he gives the store “a lot of credit” because this is the third summer this option has been available to bars and this is the first time S.J. Crystal’s has lodged a “well thought-out complaint about this.”

“It’s been a well-documented hardship at Crystal’s shop,” Siel said. “There may be others, I don’t know, but nobody else has lost that much parking in front of their storefront.”

Siel said S.J. Crystal’s is usually only open when the nearby bars are not open or very busy and so having two designated spots for them wouldn’t substantially impact the bars.

“They’ve listened to their customers, and as a small businessperson the customer’s always right,” Siel said. “We met with the mayor and came with this approach to provide some relief only as it’s sought during the same outdoor extension seating.”

City Administrator John Morrissey said he doesn’t believe the ordinance is “ready for a vote” and there is some wording “that we need to really get clarified about where these spots would go, should go, maybe should go.”

Morrissey said he has concerns about how the ordinance would be enforced and what would happen to S.J. Crystal’s customers who walk to other establishments after parking.

The committee deferred the vote and could take the matter up before the next scheduled City Council meeting.

