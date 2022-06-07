Safe Harbor Humane Society's executive director resigns amid criticism from former employees

Chandra Riberich had led Safe Harbor, the open admission shelter at 7811 60th Ave., for the past six years.

Bill Bohlman, president of the Board of Directors, said Riberich was recently asked to resign. He said she faced harassment by disgruntled former staff and volunteers over her leadership style.

“We asked her to tender her resignation. We felt that it reached a point where everything that was going on was beginning to effect her ability and her performance. She was still doing everything well, administratively, but we just felt it was time for different leadership,” Bohlman said.

Bohlman also said there was “too much extraneous problems going on, not with her, but with other things. She was no longer happy in her job and she expressed how disappointed she was in some of the ways things were going.”

“A person unhappy in their job or things like that then they maybe can’t function exactly interpersonally as well as is required when you have a crew like that,” Bohlman said.

Three volunteers and four former staff member spoke to the Kenosha News on the record about what they described as troubling experiences at the nonprofit animal welfare organization.

When questioned about such concerns, Bohlman said “there has been a drumbeat of harassment” against Riberich them.

“She’s a tough boss, and people don’t like a tough boss,” Bohlman said. “We heard people complaining but we assessed the situation by seeing how things are being done.”

Bohlman also said Riberich “did a great job” in the “difficult job.”

Bohlman said the animals have and are receiving quality care because “everything we do there is just for the animals.”

“We have a live release rate of over 90%, which is outstanding for an open admission shelter,” Bohlman said. “We have almost 3,000 animals a year come in here.”

Questions over euthanized animals

Bohlman said that in more than six years there have not been any adoptable animals euthanized. Riberich expressed similar sentiments in a statement emailed to the Kenosha News.

“I enjoyed my time at Safe Harbor. I am very proud that I was able to help the organization grow, work with rescues and veterinarians to improve to a live release rate from an average of 70% prior to me to over 90% during my time as executive director,” she wrote. “I will miss working with the staff and animals at Safe Harbor, however, I am excited about the new opportunities in front of me.”

Bohlman, whose been on the board for 22 years, said he believes the complaints are coming from “people who have rescue groups, (or) they run their own little rescues or they work in the shelter and they assume that every single animal can be saved.”

“There were people who were just upset with Chandra’s management style,” Bohlman said. “That’s what it was. There was a lot of people that were just upset with her management style and as soon as they didn’t get satisfaction with their complaint then they decided to escalate it higher. That’s just my opinion on this.”

Bohlman said neither Riberich nor the shelter is being investigated by a government agency.

“The state comes in and we pass with flying colors,” he said.

Former staff, volunteers upset

Kristen Thompson said she served as a foster coordinator from October 2019 to September 2020. She said she’s deeply concerned about the nonprofit.

“What I saw there was veterinary decisions being made by people who are not qualified to make them,” Thompson said. “That has been the root cause of everything that has gone wrong. The animals are suffering because there is not a licensed veterinarian in charge of them.”

Thompson said she would not surrender an animal to the shelter at this point.

“We need a leader who will actually listen to the people who come to them,” she said. “All of us signed up to deal with the problem with the animals. We didn’t sign up for a manager that treated us the way we were treated.”

Longtime volunteer Cori Pfister said “so many people have left because they haven’t been listened to or they’ve been dismissed as not important or your opinion doesn’t matter.”

Chris Daugherty said she was fired from the nonprofit in September 2021 by Riberich. Daugherty said she was a former front desk receptionist and adoption counselor.

Daugherty said she was asked to do things she did not feel comfortable doing before she was let go.

“I could not do that, I would not do that, I refused to do that,” Daugherty said. “I want change for that place.”

When questioned about reports of a toxic environment, Riberich offered the following: “As the executive director it was my job to implement a professional work place and unfortunately some people couldn’t adhere to the standards of attendance and responsibilities. Some people may have had difficulty with this level of accountability.”

Riberich also said the allegations of improper treatment of animals “were brought to the board, investigated, and found baseless.”

Amanda Cutler is serving as interim executive director.

Facing financial struggles

Bohlman said the organization is facing “some financial difficulty.”

“Over 60% of our animals come from the City of Kenosha but under 20% of our revenue comes from the City of Kenosha. We exist entirely on donations,” he said.

The nonprofit is also without a resident veterinarian. The part-time veterinarian, Alycia Eisenstein, recently left the organizational over an “unfortunate situation” on her own accord, Bohlman said.

“There are no veterinarians available. We’ve been advertising for a full-time vet for three years. There’s a massive shortage of vets in the United States,” he said. “Most shelters don’t have vets. They’re just not available. And the problem we have is we can’t offer the package a private veterinarian service can offer.”

He said a vet comes in a couple hours each week for shots and their animals are transported to an area veterinarian for spaying and neutering.

“That costs us thousands of dollars to do that,” Bohlman said.

Staffing shortages are also exacerbated by the low pay the nonprofit can pay staff.

“We can’t pay people the wages that are being paid in this town because we can’t get the money from the municipalities,” he said. “All our money depends now on donations and bequests.”

Bohlman said the shelter is open and operating normally.

“We’re hoping now to move forward and continue providing the services and the care (for) the animals that we’ve been doing,” he said. “I’m proud of our facility.”

Riberich said the nonprofit provides a “wonderful and difficult service for the Kenosha community and is currently facing a very difficult financial and employment environment.”

“I hope the Kenosha community continues to show its support for the organization going forward,” she added.

