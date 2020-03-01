Safe Harbor raising money to improve dog kennels

Dogs at Safe Harbor Humane Society will soon have more room and even better facilities with renovations to the current building and construction of a new addition set to begin soon, weather permitting.

The Mission Pawsible Capital Campaign hopes to raise at least $1.5 million to fund renovations, kennel expansions and the construction of a new 5,375-square-foot addition behind the current facility. Just over $500,000 has already been raised via donations and an estate donation. Construction is expected to be completed in six months.

“We’ve made so much progress as an organization,” said Safe Harbor Executive Director Chandra Riberich. “I’m excited that our building will finally reflect the atmosphere our staff and volunteers have worked so hard to achieve.”

The biggest change will include soundproofing and adding an indoor play-interaction area in the center of the dog kennel room. The majority of the 42 smaller kennels of 12 to 21-square-feet would be combined and enlarged to an average 30 square feet each to give the animals more room. The dog kennels haven’t been updated since the facility was built in 1983.