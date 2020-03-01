Safe Harbor raising money to improve dog kennels

Dogs at Safe Harbor Humane Society will soon have more room and even better facilities with renovations to the current building and construction of a new addition set to begin soon, weather permitting.
The Mission Pawsible Capital Campaign hopes to raise at least $1.5 million to fund renovations, kennel expansions and the construction of a new 5,375-square-foot addition behind the current facility. Just over $500,000 has already been raised via donations and an estate donation. Construction is expected to be completed in six months.
“We’ve made so much progress as an organization,” said Safe Harbor Executive Director Chandra Riberich. “I’m excited that our building will finally reflect the atmosphere our staff and volunteers have worked so hard to achieve.”
The biggest change will include soundproofing and adding an indoor play-interaction area in the center of the dog kennel room. The majority of the 42 smaller kennels of 12 to 21-square-feet would be combined and enlarged to an average 30 square feet each to give the animals more room. The dog kennels haven’t been updated since the facility was built in 1983.
“It’s absolutely going to make all the dogs’ experiences better,” said Assistant Director Amanda Cutler. “It’s going to allow us to house larger dogs in better housing. It will decrease some of the noise, which will decrease stress and makes it a more enjoyable space for everyone.”
The bonus is the added space will also give volunteers more room to work with the dogs.
“There’s a lot more we can do with the dogs,” Cutler said. “Now there’s not enough space for volunteers to sit in a kennel to read to or interact with the dogs.”
The current garage behind the main building will be torn down and replaced with a new facility with 14 spaces for new dog intakes and holds; an infirmary and recovery area; exam rooms; and 15 spaces where ill dogs can be housed or quarantined.
The new facility will also include:
• Two rooms for foster kittens and puppies with its own outdoor access
• Space for public access and the public clinic
• Two bereavement rooms
• New laundry facility and a dog bathing room
• A 32-by-32-square-foot space for dog temperament testing, which will also allow some training with dogs, Cutler said.
A small break room in the front of the main building by the cat room will also have slight modifications to house small animals like guinea pigs, rabbits, etc.
More details on the project and fundraising plans will be announced soon. Donations to the capital campaign can currently be made online at www.safeharborhumanesociety.org or at the shelter at 7811 60th Avenue in Kenosha. Naming opportunities at varying donor amounts are available by emailing Fundraising@safeharborhumanesociety.com.