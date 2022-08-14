Safety and set-up: Kenosha County Fair gets ready for 2022; Site ready to get underway

WILMOT — It’s Kenosha County Fair week!

Preparations are being finalized on the grounds in Wilmot for the 2022 fair to be held Wednesday through Sunday, Aug. 17-22.

Preparing everything needed to assure everyone attending is safe is what has kept Dan Madrigrano, chief of the Kenosha County Fair Police, busy.

“I’m here every day. It’s always tough getting ready for fair week,” he said at the fairgrounds Thursday. “Two weeks before the fair hits, you just gotta kick it into high gear.”

Madrigrano has worked with the Kenosha County Fair Police for over 30 years. They deal with everything from bag checking to I.D. checks to crowd control, and they work closely with the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department. “We’d have deputies come out, run us through the same training they go through,” he said.

Madrigrano said safety at the fair has forced their department to evolve into two separate divisions. There is a Public Safety Division, which does not include certified police officers but security guards who perform duties like managing the gate and checking IDs, and the Fair Police, which only responds to problem calls.

Since the County Fair Police don’t work as many events as it used to, it’s hard to keep a bigger staff around, Madrigrano said.

“Fair police used to do Wilmot High School events, they used to do Central’s events, they used to do all the county school events for security, they used to do Great Lakes Dragaway ... Now it’s just the fair,” Madrigrano said. “(Since) we’ve devolved into 18 weeks of racing and the fair, it’s hard. People have lives, they got real jobs. Some of the cops can’t get off to [work the fair].”

There are about 100 members of the County Fair Police Department and security team, “more than enough to cover everything that goes on,” he said.

Members of the County Fair Police Department include many off-duty officers from the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department and surrounding municipal police departments. Madrigrano said they upgrade security from year to year.

“We try to be as proactive as we can. We watch the world to see what goes on,” he said. “Even though we’re just a fair in the corner (of the county), we still have to plan (as if it was) the World’s Fair.”

Madrigrano said he does not want fair patrons to have to worry about safety.

“Keeping everybody safe is most important thing. Everyone is going to have good time and I don’t want to have everybody having to worry about, ‘Is this gonna happen? Is that gonna happen?’”

In terms of general safety rules and reminders, Madrigrano said tailgating in parking lots is not allowed, and he recommended that patrons stay hydrated, wear sunscreen and stay aware of large crowds.

Other than that, the County Fair Police Chief said, “bring your want for a good time.”

Other preparations

Staff have spent the past few weeks setting up the fairgrounds, tents and more. Setting everything up on the grounds takes less time than someone might think, Kenosha County Fair Manager Denise Zirbel said.

“(Fair staff) will set up pretty much everything from Sunday night to Monday morning, pretty much be ready to go,” Zirbel said Thursday as fair staff could be seen mowing lawns, setting up tents and more on the fairgrounds.

By Wednesday at 8 a.m., the fairgrounds will be set up with all the farm animals, rides, food and entertainment Kenosha County could ask for.

The fairgrounds will be open from 8 a.m. until midnight Wednesday through Saturday, and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday.