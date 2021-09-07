'Safety Day in the Prairie' event scheduled for Saturday at Fire Station No. 1 in Pleasant Prairie

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — After a year away because of the global pandemic, an annual event is returning to the village.

The Fire and Rescue Department's "Safety Day in the Prairie" event is set for Saturday, Sept. 11, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Fire Station No. 1, 3801 Springbrook Road. The event is free and open to the public.

A number of activities are planned, including the appearance of a 100-foot aerial platform fire truck and other emergency vehicles, including the Flight for Life helicopter; tours of the fire station; live demonstrations of a confined space rescue; a K9 demonstration by the Police Department; and a Safety House.

Also planned are presentations from all village safety entities, including police, fire and rescue, emergency dispatchers, lifeguards and public works.

The Kenosha County Health Department will also provide COVID-19 vaccinations from 10 a.m. to noon.

Complimentary refreshments will be available throughout the day.