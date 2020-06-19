Safety will be paramount within KUSD

Andersson said one possibility within the first expectation is specific pools of substitute teachers by building may be developed to decrease the amount of potential contact.

When it comes to PPE — face masks and face shields specifically — the use of those items will not only be highly recommended, but in some cases, required, Finnemore said.

“From our perspective, the importance of wearing face masks cannot be over-emphasized with the number of students that we will have in classrooms, in hallways, on buses, etc.,” he said.

The state of Wisconsin is providing free cloth face masks to all school districts, and KUSD will receive 41,500, or about two for each student. The district also may purchase masks for staff and bus drivers, Finnemore said.

All visitors to any district building will be required to wear a face mask. In addition, it’s recommended that face shields be purchased for those who want them.

“I think there are going to be some people who want that second level of protection, so why wouldn’t we provide that?” Finnemore said.

Another recommendation is the purchase of hand-sanitizing stations throughout the schools — and Finnemore said 2,500 have been ordered so far, which will be delivered 500 at a time.