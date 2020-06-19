Safety will be paramount within KUSD

A return to in-person education this fall is going to bring with it a number of safety and wellness guidelines for students, teachers and staff.
Plans for such a return remain fluid, but KUSD Facilities Director Pat Finnemore and KTEC Principal Angie Andersson presented an outline during a nearly four-hour long School Board meeting Thursday night.
What is clear is how people are approaching this new “normal” remains split, Finnemore said.
“There’s a sizable segment of our community and the world we live in that wants to see things return to normal,” he said. “Many folks are living their lives that way. We’re seeing less masks in public. We’re starting to see a lot of youth sports going on.
“... In addition, there’s also a large segment of our community that is still very much afraid of COVID-19 and have fears of how it may affect their family.”
Finnemore added that the continuously changing landscape when it comes to the pandemic means any potential plans likely will have to be adjusted, maybe several times, before the new year kicks off.
“There may be something that makes sense on June 18, but on Sept. 1, people might say, ‘Why are you doing that or why aren’t you doing that?’”
Nine areas of interestThe committee reported on nine expectations: remote work and supporting learning opportunities for administrators in managing a virtual workforce; PPE for staff, students and visitors; cleaning for all buildings; safely getting students in and out of the buildings; food service; proper spacing in the classroom; transportation; a request for a board policy change; and libraries.
Andersson said one possibility within the first expectation is specific pools of substitute teachers by building may be developed to decrease the amount of potential contact.
When it comes to PPE — face masks and face shields specifically — the use of those items will not only be highly recommended, but in some cases, required, Finnemore said.
“From our perspective, the importance of wearing face masks cannot be over-emphasized with the number of students that we will have in classrooms, in hallways, on buses, etc.,” he said.
The state of Wisconsin is providing free cloth face masks to all school districts, and KUSD will receive 41,500, or about two for each student. The district also may purchase masks for staff and bus drivers, Finnemore said.
All visitors to any district building will be required to wear a face mask. In addition, it’s recommended that face shields be purchased for those who want them.
“I think there are going to be some people who want that second level of protection, so why wouldn’t we provide that?” Finnemore said.
Another recommendation is the purchase of hand-sanitizing stations throughout the schools — and Finnemore said 2,500 have been ordered so far, which will be delivered 500 at a time.
When it comes to screening, it’s not feasible to do that in each building every day, Finnemore said, so the push will be to have parents screen their children at home and adjust from there if their student appears to be symptomatic.
The state is providing 83 touch-free thermometers to the district, Finnemore said.
And even with all the safety precautions, it’s a certainty there will be positive cases, he added, so the district has to be ready.
Each school will have a designated room separate from the nurse’s room for students who are showing signs, he said.
Busing concerns
When it comes to transportation in the fall, the 6-foot distancing guidelines present a real challenge.
“They talk about 6-foot social distancing on a school bus and limiting school buses to 10 to 14 students,” he said. “There would be schools we’d be picking kids up at 2:30 in the morning. There are not enough buses, bus drivers, time or money in our country to do that. It’s not possible.”
That reality puts the focus on requiring masks for all students and bus drivers, Finnemore said. The recommendation also is to keep the number of riders to 48 or two per seat.
In order to get a better idea of numbers, the committee plans to survey parents to see who plans on sending their children to school on a bus, versus how many will be driven or arrive at school in their own car.
School districts are required to provide transportation for all students who live within two miles and/or have an unsafe walking route to their building.
Policy change
Another aspect of the proposal will result in a district policy change when it comes to visitors, Andersson said.
While those currently are “encouraged,” because of the situation, the committee wants to limit all nonessential visitors to each building, she said, and that includes parent volunteers, recruiters, teacher-parent meetings, guest speakers and the like.
For those instances, setting up a virtual meeting will be encouraged. The proposal also sets up guidelines on how items are picked up and dropped off at each school. Congregating at the end of the day also will be discouraged, Andersson said.
“Everything we’ve read, whether it’s CDC, DPI or other states, they’re really recommending that we limit nonessential visitors,” Andersson said. “I understand how hard that will be.”
