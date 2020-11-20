Sale of student-made gifts will support programs at Matthias Academy

BRISTOL — The handmade gifts and artwork being sold by Matthias Academy students not only make a thoughtful present this holiday season, but also help support programming at the new school for adults with specialized needs.

Their wares — which include bath salts and body butter, soaps and lotions, wine glass charms, tie-dyed masks, pottery, birdhouses, dog biscuits, paintings, decorated gift bags, candles, notecards, Christmas cards and friendship soups — are now for sale at the academy’s gift shop, 12603 224th Ave.

“I liked making the lavender-scented soaps the most,” student Will Preschlack said.

Students said they also had fun using a drill to splatter paint onto gift bags.

The gift shop is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays, Nov. 21 and 28, said Liz Pumala, founder and CEO of the academy.

All proceeds from the sale of the handmade items will go toward programming at the academy, which opened in September. The gift shop also features Matthias Academy spirit wear and other logo-emblazed items such as thermal mugs.

Each of the items carries a tag featuring the name of the student who created the item.