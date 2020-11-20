Sale of student-made gifts will support programs at Matthias Academy

BRISTOL — The handmade gifts and artwork being sold by Matthias Academy students not only make a thoughtful present this holiday season, but also help support programming at the new school for adults with specialized needs.
Their wares — which include bath salts and body butter, soaps and lotions, wine glass charms, tie-dyed masks, pottery, birdhouses, dog biscuits, paintings, decorated gift bags, candles, notecards, Christmas cards and friendship soups — are now for sale at the academy’s gift shop, 12603 224th Ave.
“I liked making the lavender-scented soaps the most,” student Will Preschlack said.
Students said they also had fun using a drill to splatter paint onto gift bags.
The gift shop is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays, Nov. 21 and 28, said Liz Pumala, founder and CEO of the academy.
All proceeds from the sale of the handmade items will go toward programming at the academy, which opened in September. The gift shop also features Matthias Academy spirit wear and other logo-emblazed items such as thermal mugs.
Each of the items carries a tag featuring the name of the student who created the item.
Items can also be purchased online at matthiasacademy.org. Additionally, a limited supply of gift bags can be purchased at Lulu Birds, 720 58th St., in Kenosha, with all of the proceeds going to Matthias Academy.
Support Local Journalism
“Every penny goes right back into the program,” Pumala said.
About the academy
The nonprofit day program serves adults with mild to severe special needs who have “aged out” of public school programs. Through enrichment and life-skill activities, staff members help each student explore their individual interests and expand their abilities.
Pumala said the building, on the St. Benedict Abbey grounds overlooking Benet Lake, has space for people to social distance if there is a wait to get into the gift shop.
The academy features, among other things: a woodworking shop filled with tools, a swing in the lunchroom; recreation and physical therapy rooms; a sensory room; and a music therapy room filled with instruments.
Plans for the program began two years ago and the location was officially announced early this year. In addition to enrichment classes, Matthias offers additional supports such as speech therapy, skilled nursing and assistive technology, Pumala said.
Fundraising is ongoing to build a permanent facility that will include a residential component. The vision for the future property includes a rural market retail storefront with space for a thrift store, bookstore, coffee shop and bakery, gift and garden store and a bike shop.
Classrooms will be located behind the storefront where students will practice daily living skills and explore opportunities in marketing, graphic design, horticulture, fashion and culinary arts, for example.
For more information about Matthias Academy, to access its Amazon wish list, or to make a tax-deductible donation, go online to matthiasacademy.org.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.