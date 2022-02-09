 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Salem Boy Scout Troop 328 hosting pancake breakfast

pancakes red plate
Julie Vander Velden

SALEM LAKES — Salem Boy Scout Troop 328 is hosting an all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast on Super Bowl Sunday.

The meal also includes sausage, eggs and "our signature biscuits and gravy," according to organizers, who say the special biscuits and gravy recipe "has been handed down for decades." 

The breakfast is 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 13, at Salem Grade School, 8828 Antioch Road (at highways AH and 83 in Salem Lakes).

"This is our troop's biggest fundraiser," said volunteer Laura Lane. "The money we raise pays for equipment, awards and camping trips for our Scouts. With having to cancel it last year, we really need help."

At the breakfast, "our former leaders and Scouts always show up, and we have an alumni display table with a slide show of pictures going back to the '60s. The only difference in the decades is the length of shorts!"

Another highlight of the breakfast is the silent auction area, "with lots of fun stuff" to bid on, Lane added.

The cost is $10 for adults, $7 for children and senior citizens, and free for kids under age 3.

