Salem Lakes appoints new fire/rescue chief

The Salem Lakes Fire and Rescue Department has a new leader for the first time in nearly two decades. Jim Lejcar was announced as the department’s new fire/rescue chief on Monday, succeeding Mike Slover, who retired earlier this year.

“I’ve been protecting people all my adult life,” Lejcar said. “It’s an honor.”

Lejcar said has 33 years of experience in the department, as well as in the private sector in various management positions.

“We’re a people business,” Lejcar said, “I’ll continue to foster great relations.”

Michael Blodgett, chairman of the Salem Lakes Fire Commission, which appoints the position, said Lejcar was an obvious choice for chief, pointing to the knowledge of both firefighting and management Lejcar would bring to the position.

“Jim is very well known to all of us,” Blodgett said, “He’s just an overall good choice.”

