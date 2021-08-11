Salem Lakes appoints new fire/rescue chief

The Salem Lakes Fire and Rescue Department has a new leader for the first time in nearly two decades. Jim Lejcar was announced as the department’s new fire/rescue chief on Monday, succeeding Mike Slover, who retired earlier this year.
“I’ve been protecting people all my adult life,” Lejcar said. “It’s an honor.”
Lejcar said has 33 years of experience in the department, as well as in the private sector in various management positions.
“We’re a people business,” Lejcar said, “I’ll continue to foster great relations.”
Michael Blodgett, chairman of the Salem Lakes Fire Commission, which appoints the position, said Lejcar was an obvious choice for chief, pointing to the knowledge of both firefighting and management Lejcar would bring to the position.
“Jim is very well known to all of us,” Blodgett said, “He’s just an overall good choice.”
Blodgett said Slover, who served with the department for 19 years, oversaw the consolidation of the Salem, Trevor and Wilmot fire departments and the Salem Lakes Rescue Squad into one entity. Later, the department absorbed the Silver Lake Fire Department and assumed the coverage area of the former Silver Lake Rescue Squad, which disbanded.
“He did fantastic job, and Jim was right there along with him,” Blodgett said. “He’s grown it into a professional organization.”
Lejcar also spoke positively of his predecessor.
“He (Slover) handed off a department that’s in very good order,” Lejcar said. “They’re doing a phenomenal job right now.”
Lejcar expressed his gratitude for the help he received along the way in both the private sector and the fire department.
“I couldn’t have done it without a countless amount of people,” Lejcar said.
Lejcar is scheduled to be sworn in on Aug. 23 during the next Fire Commission meeting.