Salem Lakes considering allowing golf carts on town roads

SALEM LAKES — Officials here are the latest to consider allowing residents to operate golf carts on local roads after a group of three Salem Lakes village trustees volunteered to serve as a work group to explore golf cart regulations.
Trustee Ron Gandt said residents asked him to bring the idea forward for discussion. Gandt said he sees the use of golf carts as an asset to those who live near one of the village’s inland lakes.
“I’d like to see something done allowing golf carts on village streets,” Gandt said, adding there are 25 subdivisions within the Village of Salem Lakes, 16 of which are connected to water.
Gandt provided ordinances approved by other area municipalities for review, such as those approved in the Village of Paddock Lake and in Johnsburg, Ill., just south of the state border in McHenry County.
Trustee Ted Kmiec also voiced support for the use of golf carts.
“I don’t see why we should prohibit them from getting around their neighborhoods in their golf carts,” Kmiec said. “I don’t view it has a big public safety issue. It’s not like they’re going 50 miles per hour.”
The speed limit within subdivisions is generally 25 mph.
Trustee Mike Culat said he has inquired about the registration process and regulations in Johnsburg and was told there have been no problems since the ordinance was adopted.
“People respect the ordinance,” Culat said. “They’ve had zero issues.”
Trustee Dan Campion said he has seen children driving golf carts in Paddock Lake. He added that a car seat is required if a child is riding in a car that is traveling 25 mph and raised concerns about enforcement.
Village resident Jackie Lange of the Trevor area, who is the president of the homeowners’ association for the subdivision in which she resides, voiced support for the use of golf carts. She said people already use golf carts to take people and belongings to the beach.
“I’ve been here since 2004, and people have always used them responsibly,” Lange said.
The work group will look into the various ordinances and bring a proposal to the Village Board's Committee of the Whole for further discussion.
A similar process is underway in the Town of Randall. There, a committee that includes citizens was formed to explore the idea. It includes five residents, one town board member and the town ordinance enforcement officer.
