Salem Lakes considers golf carts on town roads

SALEM LAKES — Officials here are the latest to consider allowing residents to operate golf carts on local roads after a group of three Salem Lakes supervisors volunteered to serve as a work group to explore golf cart regulations.

Supervisor Ron Gandt said residents asked him to bring the idea forward for discussion. Gandt said he sees the use of golf carts as an asset to those who live near one of the village’s inland lakes.

“I’d like to see something done allowing golf carts on village streets,” Gandt said, adding there are 25 subdivisions within the village of Salem Lakes, 16 of which are connected to water.

Gandt provided ordinances approved by other area municipalities for review, such as those approved in the village of Paddock Lake and in Johnsburg, Ill., just south of the state border.

Supervisor Ted Kmiec also voiced support for the use of golf carts.

“I don’t see why we should prohibit them from getting around their neighborhoods in their golf carts,” Kmiec said. “I don’t view it has a big public safety issue. It’s not like they’re going 50 miles per hour.”

The speed limit within subdivisions is generally 25 mph.