Salem Lakes golf cart ordinance gains traction

SALEM LAKES — Village officials are set to vote in March on an ordinance that would allow golf carts to operate on designated village roads from sunrise to sunset, April 1 through Oct. 31.

The stated goal of the draft ordinance is to ensure “the safety and welfare of persons and property relative to the operation of golf carts on the public streets within the Village of Salem Lakes.”

The rules for operating golf carts on village roads, discussed during a Salem Lakes Committee of the Whole meeting Monday night, are based on an approved ordinance in neighboring Paddock Lake, where 105 golf cart permits were issued in 2021.

“They’ve had two incidents in four years,” Salem Lakes Trustee Ron Gandt said of Paddock Lake. “I think we’re on the right track with what we have.”

Trustee Dan Campion asked that golf carts be required to include additional safety equipment, especially given young children may be among the passengers.

“I am still steadfast with that opinion,” Campion said. “I’m asking that we add to this ordinance that there should be a seat belt for every passenger.”

Other officials said if a manufacturer doesn’t provide a seat belt, the village shouldn’t require it and the operator is ultimately responsible for the safe use of the golf cart.

“I just think it is not safe enough,” Campion said. “We need to make it safer and if we don’t, I cannot support it.”

The draft ordinance will advance for a vote in March without a requirement for seat belts.

Ordinance details

Under the draft ordinance, licensed drivers would be allowed to operate golf carts on “paved roads constructed and maintained by the village with a posted speed limit of 25 mph or less.” The ordinance is not intended to change current subdivision covenants that, in some cases, prohibit the use of golf carts.

A permit issued by the village would need to be displayed on the golf cart. According to the draft, no permit would be issued if the golf cart owner is indebted to the village for overdue utility bills, special assessments, property taxes or forfeitures.

Permits would be valid from the date of issue to Nov. 1 of the year following the year of issue. Anyone seeking a permit would be required to: sign a waiver of liability form; provide proof of liability insurance in the amount of $100,000 per incident; and provide proof of satisfactory inspection of the golf cart by the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department that indicates the golf cart is equipped with working brakes, an approved slow-moving vehicle sign; front and rear reflectors; and a working horn.

In addition to complying with all applicable local and state traffic laws and regulations, the draft ordinance further requires:

All golf cart operators and passengers must remain seated at all times the golf cart is in motion while on village roads.

The number of occupants in the golf cart on village roads shall be limited to the number of adult persons for whom individual seating is installed and provided on the cart.

No golf cart shall be operated on county or state highways within the village.

No golf cart shall be operated upon public sidewalks pedestrian walkways, bike paths or multi-use paths.

No golf cart shall be operated within a village park except on access drives and parking areas.

No person shall operate a golf cart in the careless reckless or negligent manner so as to endanger the person or property of another or cause injury or damage.

No item shall be towed by a golf cart.

Golf carts shall not operate on private property without permission and written consent of the property owners.

Golf carts shall yield the right-of-way to pedestrians, bicyclists and other motor vehicles.

