Salem Lakes hires firm to conduct rec center feasibility study

SALEM LAKES — The Salem Lakes Village Board voted Monday to contract with Ballard*King & Associates/Kahler Slate for $47,500 to conduct a recreation center feasibility study.
A motion to award the bid was made by trustee Dan Campion, seconded by trustee Mike Culat and approved unanimously with little discussion.
Money for the study has been in the budget since 2017, when the newly formed village earmarked $75,000 for this purpose in addition to completing a comprehensive park plan.
Village trustees at a Committee of the Whole meeting last week said they would like the study to include the impact an event such as the COVID-19 pandemic can have on operations. They said much can be learned from the loss of revenue experienced by the RecPlex in Pleasant Prairie.
As a result of the lost revenue, the village of Pleasant Prairie was facing the possibility of adding a $1.5 million tax levy to assist the RecPlex. However, Haribo, a German candy-maker developing its first North American manufacturing facility in Pleasant Prairie, donated $1.5 million to bridge the revenue gap.
Of the $1.5 million contribution, $1.3 million will be used to help the RecPlex pay down a $2.5 million annual debt service payment, said Village Administrator Nathan Thiel. The remaining $200,000 will go toward a scholarship fund for individuals and families who might not otherwise be able to afford membership or programming at the RecPlex.
Village of Salem Lakes administrator Mike Murdock said the village originally gathered eight proposals and narrowed the list of possible firms to three for further consideration.
The goal of the study is to identify what types of recreational activities and amenities are needed and could be sustained through membership fees. An ice rink and swimming pool were among the considerations.
“If this is something we would have to support through an increase in taxes, I don’t know I’d be for it,” Campion said during the Committee of the Whole meeting.
