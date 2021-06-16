Salem Lakes hires firm to conduct rec center feasibility study

SALEM LAKES — The Salem Lakes Village Board voted Monday to contract with Ballard*King & Associates/Kahler Slate for $47,500 to conduct a recreation center feasibility study.

A motion to award the bid was made by trustee Dan Campion, seconded by trustee Mike Culat and approved unanimously with little discussion.

Money for the study has been in the budget since 2017, when the newly formed village earmarked $75,000 for this purpose in addition to completing a comprehensive park plan.

Village trustees at a Committee of the Whole meeting last week said they would like the study to include the impact an event such as the COVID-19 pandemic can have on operations. They said much can be learned from the loss of revenue experienced by the RecPlex in Pleasant Prairie.

As a result of the lost revenue, the village of Pleasant Prairie was facing the possibility of adding a $1.5 million tax levy to assist the RecPlex. However, Haribo, a German candy-maker developing its first North American manufacturing facility in Pleasant Prairie, donated $1.5 million to bridge the revenue gap.