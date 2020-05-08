You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Salem Lakes home damaged by fire
View Comments

Salem Lakes home damaged by fire

{{featured_button_text}}
NEW: Kenosha County Sheriff's Department badge

A home on the 9400 block of Camp Lake Road in Salem Lakes was damaged by fire Friday afternoon.

No one was injured in the fire, which was reported at 2:22 p.m. according to the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department. The cause is still under investigation.

Camp Lake Road-County Highway AH was closed to traffic near the scene while firefighters worked to put out the fire, but the road was reopened Friday afternoon.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics