Salem Lakes home damaged by fire

A home on the 9400 block of Camp Lake Road in Salem Lakes was damaged by fire Friday afternoon.
No one was injured in the fire, which was reported at 2:22 p.m. according to the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department. The cause is still under investigation.
Camp Lake Road-County Highway AH was closed to traffic near the scene while firefighters worked to put out the fire, but the road was reopened Friday afternoon.
