Salem Lakes home damaged by fire

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A home on the 9400 block of Camp Lake Road in Salem Lakes was damaged by fire Friday afternoon.

No one was injured in the fire, which was reported at 2:22 p.m. according to the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department. The cause is still under investigation.

Camp Lake Road-County Highway AH was closed to traffic near the scene while firefighters worked to put out the fire, but the road was reopened Friday afternoon.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.