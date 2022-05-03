Salem Lakes officials could vote May 9 on rec center proposal

SALEM LAKES — After nearly a year under the microscope, officials in Salem Lakes could make a determination on how to proceed with a proposed recreation center geared toward village residents and others in Western Kenosha County.

Representatives of a hired recreation consulting firm and an architect discussed an ongoing feasibility study for the would-be recreation center when the Village Board met as a Committee of the Whole on Monday.

Based on the analysis conducted thus far, Jeff King of Ballard-King & Associates said there are several factors worthy of consideration as village officials plan next steps.

A full-fledged community center — with such amenities as a fitness center, 50-meter pool and ice rink — might not be financially attainable at this time, given the population of Salem Lakes and surrounding areas.

The consultants’ analysis based their assumptions on a population of 96,000 people, with Salem Lakes as the primary service area for the center and surrounding communities as a secondary service area.

A facility modeled after Pleasant Prairie’s RecPlex would carry a hefty price tag, the consultants said, even if it was scaled down. As has been widely reported, inflationary pressures on building materials are driving up the cost of new construction.

“You could easily be looking at a facility north of $40 million,” Jeff Piette of Kahler Slater, the architect firm hired for the study, said at Monday’s meeting.

If Salem Lakes were to pursue a recreation center at this time, King and Piette recommended the village pursue a phased approach, where the facility and its amenities could be expanded over time.

“I do think that there’s great potential to customize the center and have it grow with the community,” Piette said.

However, even a minimalist, scaled-down recreation center would require upfront capital to get beyond the starting phase.

“It still could be a fairly costly entry price,” King said. “We want to make sure we’re all going in with eyes wide open to complete this study.”

In the analysis presented to village officials, King also delved into a range of sports — from aerobics to yoga — and presented statistical data on the percentage of residents in and near Salem Lakes who might partake in such activities.

A number of traditional sports and fitness activities ranked high on the list, including walking, running, jogging, swimming, weightlifting and basketball.

Since the Village Board was meeting as a Committee of the Whole, no firm decisions on next steps were made at Monday’s meeting. However, plans are in motion to again place the topic on the agenda for potential action when the board holds its next regular voting meeting May 9.

The Salem Lakes Village Board approved the contract with Ballard-King & Associates and Kahler Slater last June. The recreational center feasibility study carried a $47,500 price tag.

