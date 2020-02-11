Salem Lakes officials reject request to lift environmental corridor

SALEM LAKES — Village president Diann Tesar cast the deciding vote Monday to reject an agreement with Bear Development that would have lifted the primary environmental corridor designation on land adjacent to Silver Lake — land that had been clear cut by a previous owner.

The 4-3 vote by the Village Board came after a handful of residents spoke against the agreement, which called for removing the designation from 4.3 acres of a 14-acre tract off of Cogswell Drive in exchange for adding six acres of new environmental corridor north of Highway 50, east of Highway B.

Those who spoke referenced documents from the Southeastern Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission that state its preferred option would be to mitigate environmental impacts on site.

Residents said they did not feel the proposal is a fair trade-off. A petition signed by 46 residents requested the designation remain intact without mitigation elsewhere.

“We believe that (Bear) should develop the site, but this is not a clean development,” resident Paul Maggio said, adding it requires changes to local zoning and the comprehensive plan.