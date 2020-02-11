Salem Lakes officials reject request to lift environmental corridor

SALEM LAKES — Village president Diann Tesar cast the deciding vote Monday to reject an agreement with Bear Development that would have lifted the primary environmental corridor designation on land adjacent to Silver Lake — land that had been clear cut by a previous owner.
The 4-3 vote by the Village Board came after a handful of residents spoke against the agreement, which called for removing the designation from 4.3 acres of a 14-acre tract off of Cogswell Drive in exchange for adding six acres of new environmental corridor north of Highway 50, east of Highway B.
Those who spoke referenced documents from the Southeastern Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission that state its preferred option would be to mitigate environmental impacts on site.
Residents said they did not feel the proposal is a fair trade-off. A petition signed by 46 residents requested the designation remain intact without mitigation elsewhere.
“We believe that (Bear) should develop the site, but this is not a clean development,” resident Paul Maggio said, adding it requires changes to local zoning and the comprehensive plan.
“The Village Board needs to know these concessions will impact our neighborhood and Silver Lake. The neighborhood is not asking for anything that is not already in place.”
Maggio implored officials to defer to SEWRPC’s recommendation, which has been consistent over time.
“They see the big picture,” Maggio said, adding that primary environmental corridor mitigation has only happened a handful of times in SEWRPC’s history. “If you vote to mitigate the corridor away, you are going to be setting a precedent for removing environmentally sensitive areas.”
He said data shows the property Bear is looking to develop works to handle stormwater.
“It’s a giant sponge,” Maggio said. “This water doesn’t run into Silver Lake. It is doing the job it is meant to do.”
Trustees who favored the off-site mitigation agreement based their vote on information from village staff that it would do more to protect the lake.
Stormwater from the developed site would still require an approved management plan, and mitigation offsite would include prairie restoration and wetland enhancement. It would also improve water quality by reducing farm runoff into a tributary to Silver Lake, according to village staff.
Trustee Bill Hopkins made a motion to reject the mitigation agreement, garnering a second by trustee Dennis Faber. Trustee Ted Kmiec and president Tesar also voted to reject.
Trustees Dan Campion, Mike Culat and Ron Gandt voted in the minority.
02082020-KN-MISS_KENOSHA_2020-GSP
02082020-KN-MISS_KENOSHA_2020-GSP
02082020-KN-MISS_KENOSHA_2020-GSP
02082020-KN-MISS_KENOSHA_2020-GSP
02082020-KN-MISS_KENOSHA_2020-GSP
02082020-KN-MISS_KENOSHA_2020-GSP
02082020-KN-MISS_KENOSHA_2020-GSP
02082020-KN-MISS_KENOSHA_2020-GSP
02082020-KN-MISS_KENOSHA_2020-GSP
02082020-KN-MISS_KENOSHA_2020-GSP
02082020-KN-MISS_KENOSHA_2020-GSP
02082020-KN-MISS_KENOSHA_2020-GSP
02082020-KN-MISS_KENOSHA_2020-GSP
02082020-KN-MISS_KENOSHA_2020-GSP
02082020-KN-MISS_KENOSHA_2020-GSP
02082020-KN-MISS_KENOSHA_2020-GSP
02082020-KN-MISS_KENOSHA_2020-GSP
02082020-KN-MISS_KENOSHA_2020-GSP
02082020-KN-MISS_KENOSHA_2020-GSP
02082020-KN-MISS_KENOSHA_2020-GSP
02082020-KN-MISS_KENOSHA_2020-GSP
02082020-KN-MISS_KENOSHA_2020-GSP
02082020-KN-MISS_KENOSHA_2020-GSP
02082020-KN-MISS_KENOSHA_2020-GSP
02082020-KN-MISS_KENOSHA_2020-GSP
02082020-KN-MISS_KENOSHA_2020-GSP
02082020-KN-MISS_KENOSHA_2020-GSP
02082020-KN-MISS_KENOSHA_2020-GSP
02082020-KN-MISS_KENOSHA_2020-GSP
02082020-KN-MISS_KENOSHA_2020-GSP
CONTESTANT CAMARADERIE
02082020-KN-MISS_KENOSHA_2020-GSP
02082020-KN-MISS_KENOSHA_2020-GSP
This year, 14 women are vying to be Miss Kenosha 2020.