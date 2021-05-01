Salem Lakes officials want county to make call on formation of Silver Lake district

SALEM LAKES — A petition to create the Silver Lake Protection and Rehabilitation District will need to be submitted to Kenosha County for consideration rather than the Salem Lakes Village Board.
Village Trustee Bill Hopkins made a motion approved unanimously by the Village Board to have the County Board be the governing body that will approve or deny the request by a group of Silver Lake riparian property owners to form the district.
The decision was made at a special meeting at which the Village Board was expected to reschedule a public hearing on the petition. The first public hearing was cancelled after a large crowd prevented social distancing within the Village Hall.
Most lake districts in the State of Wisconsin have been formed by the action of county boards in response to a petition from landowners. However, lake districts can also be formed by resolutions adopted by city councils or village boards, or through the conversion of sanitary districts.
Kenosha County Clerk Regi Bachochin said she had yet to receive a copy of the petition as of Friday. Once received, a public hearing must be held within 30 days. Within six months of the hearing, the County Board is required to issue an order granting or denying the petition to form a lake district.
Other requirements of the county as part of the process include:
• Publication of a notice of the hearing that states the boundaries of the proposed lake district.
• Notice of the hearing via mail to each landowner within the proposed boundaries.
• Written notice of the hearing date, time and location to the Department of Natural Resources.
Per state statute, the County Board is required to base its decision on the following:
• The required number of landowners have signed the petition.
• That the district is necessary.
• That the public health, comfort, convenience, necessity or public welfare will be promoted by the establishment of the district.
• That the property included in the district will be benefited by the district’s establishment.
In issuing its order to create the district, the County Board may remove lands proposed in the petition. However, new lands can only be added if another public hearing is held and owners of the property in the proposed addition have received notice of the hearing.
When a County Board finds in favor of creating a lake district, it is responsible for appointing four of the five initial board members. Makeup of the commission is defined by state statute.
The back story
The Silver Lake Protection Association Committee on District Feasibility circulated the petition. The committee first presented its request to form the district to the village in October, 2020.
Jim Purinton, a member of the committee, said the proposed boundaries include only property owners with riparian rights. Of these 234 lakefront property owners, 170, or 72.96 percent, signed a petition in support of forming the district.
The lake district, if formed, is estimated to cost riparian owners about $75 per $100,000 valuation annually, or about $150 to $375 per year for properties assessed at $150,000 to $500,000.
Harry Laws, chairman of the feasibility committee, said there is enough valuation within the proposed boundaries of the lake district to support lake management goals. The district would operate like the lake districts in place for Hooker and Camp/Center lakes. It would replace the Silver Lake Protection Association.
Purinton said it is needed because the association does not have the required financial resources to sustain efforts to control invasive weed growth in the lake.
Since 2013, Purinton said the association has spent more than $145,000 to manage the weed problem, funded by private donations and a one-time DNR grant. Treatments were undertaken in 2013 ($38,000) and 2015 ($82,000), as well as annual spot treatments, plant surveys and water tests (approximately $5,000/year).
The financial direction of the district is determined by district residents (electors) and property owners at an annual meeting. Unlike other governmental units, such as towns or sanitary districts, nonresident property owners have the right to vote and hold office in lake districts.