Salem Lakes officials want county to make call on formation of Silver Lake district

SALEM LAKES — A petition to create the Silver Lake Protection and Rehabilitation District will need to be submitted to Kenosha County for consideration rather than the Salem Lakes Village Board.

Village Trustee Bill Hopkins made a motion approved unanimously by the Village Board to have the County Board be the governing body that will approve or deny the request by a group of Silver Lake riparian property owners to form the district.

The decision was made at a special meeting at which the Village Board was expected to reschedule a public hearing on the petition. The first public hearing was cancelled after a large crowd prevented social distancing within the Village Hall.

Most lake districts in the State of Wisconsin have been formed by the action of county boards in response to a petition from landowners. However, lake districts can also be formed by resolutions adopted by city councils or village boards, or through the conversion of sanitary districts.

Kenosha County Clerk Regi Bachochin said she had yet to receive a copy of the petition as of Friday. Once received, a public hearing must be held within 30 days. Within six months of the hearing, the County Board is required to issue an order granting or denying the petition to form a lake district.