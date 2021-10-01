Salem Lakes Pumpkin Daze events on Saturday

SALEM LAKES -- The Village of Salem Lakes will host Pumpkin Daze activities on Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Events will be held at the Salem Highway/Fire Building, 11252 254th Court, Trevor.

There will be recycling and shredding for Salem Lakes residents.

A free bounce house will be set up for all kids from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., rain or shine, at the fire station.

Live music will start at 8 p.m. featuring Bella Cain. There is a $5 cover charge starts at 5 p.m. There are beverages and dinner by Antioch Pizza.

