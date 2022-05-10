Salem Lakes Spring Clean-up set for Saturday

SALEM LAKES — Volunteer work crews will be deployed around Salem Lakes Saturday to mark the 10th Annual Spring Clean-Up event.

The event has grown to include a food drive for the Sharing Center, a “thank you” pig roast provided by Tekampe Pig Roast, and prize drawings. The origin of the clean-up came out of a “see a need, fill a need” revelation by resident Allen Dunski.

Instead of complaining about roadside refuse revealed every year after the winter snow melted, Dunski rallied a group of 10 friends and they collected 2,000 pounds of trash from ditches and along the shores of Silver Lake.

The effort gained steam and participation in subsequent years. It also expanded to include all of the village of Salem Lakes, Dunski said. It has subsequently branched into the towns of Wheatland and Randall and the village of Bristol.

Record year in 2021

“Last year we had a record 185 volunteers and 30 different routes,” Dunski said. “We collected over 7,000 pounds of trash.”

One year, when the Fox River flooded, crews collected over 10,000 pounds. Since 2012, Dunski estimates 35 tons of garbage has been collected from local neighborhoods.

Those wishing to participate this year are asked to meet Saturday in the back parking lot at Fox River Park, off of Highway F just east of Highway W, prior to the 10 a.m. kickoff.

Breakfast will be provided by Best Bargains and Village Pub of Silver Lake.

Volunteers will be assigned to pre-determined routes and leave filled bags roadside for collection and disposal in a dumpster donated by Johns Disposal.

The pig roast will take place following the event. Hansen’s Ice Cream is supplying every volunteer with a bag of homemade popcorn and every child who participates will receive a certificate for Hansen’s Ice Cream and entry into a grand prize drawing.

Adults who participate and bring a bag of non-perishable food items for donation to the Sharing Center will also entered into drawings for local gift certificates and prize packages.

“We started that three years ago to get more people involved,” Dunski said, adding the incentives have been a nice incentive to offer people who participate.

Last year, the food drive portion of the event collected more than 850 pounds of food, Dunski said.

Dunski said local students who need community service hours can also bring their forms and receive credit for the hours they contribute.

To help with advanced planning, it is suggested participants inform organizers they are attending via this social media event page.

