Salem Lakes Spring Cleanup set for May 15, volunteers sought

Volunteers are needed for the annual Salem Lakes Spring Cleanup event, to be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 15.

“Just like the previous eight years, volunteers will be hitting the roads, parks and waters to help do our part in cleaning our village and environment around us,” organizer Allen Dunski said. “We try to cover all the main areas in Salem Lakes and parts of Wheatland that border Salem Lakes.”

Dunski said more than 32 tons of trash has been collected during the events – with an average of 10,000 pounds per year. The most collected in one year was 14,000 pounds.

“COVID-19 caused last year’s attendance to drop significantly, causing less areas to be cleaned,” Dunski said. “That makes this year much more important to have a great turnout. We are hoping for over 100 people. That would be a new record.”

The record to beat is 85 participants, set in 2019. The event typically draws about 60 volunteers.

The most common items collected are mini liquor bottles, beer and soda cans and many fast food bags or containers, he added.

Egg hunt and food drive planned during event