Salem Lakes to consider allowing operation of golf carts on village roads; meeting Monday night

SALEM LAKES — A proposal to allow operation of golf carts on village roads will go before the Salem Lakes Committee of the Whole on Monday.

Village officials have been exploring the adoption of a draft ordinance to allow them since August, using an ordinance approved in Paddock Lake — where 105 golf cart permits were issued in 2021 — as a “blueprint.”.

The proposal has the support of several village officials, including trustees Ron Gantz and Mike Culat.

“There are already plenty of people with them on the streets right now,” Gantz said Saturday. “I am in favor of putting an ordinance if front of this so people can legally drive them on the street.”

In December, Culat said the use of golf carts for local transit is part of the residential culture of Johnsburg, Ill., where specific events are planned for those who own the carts in the McHenry County village.

Trustee Dan Campion voiced reservations about adopting an ordinance that doesn’t include strict safety requirements.

Under the draft ordinance presented in December, golf carts would be allowed to operate on village roads from sunrise to sunset, April 1 through Oct. 31, by a licensed driver age 16 or older.

“Village roads” are defined as all paved roads constructed and maintained by the village with a posted speed limit of 25 mph or less. There are exceptions: Rock Lake Road, from 122nd Street to 280th Avenue; 280th Avenue, from 122nd Street to the State Line Road; 98th Street, from Highway 83 to Highway C; 84th Street, from Highway 83 to 216th Avenue; and 216th Avenue, from Highway AH to Highway 50.

The ordinance is not intended to change current subdivision covenants that, in some cases, prohibit the use of golf carts.

A permit issued by the village would need to be displayed on the golf cart. According to the draft ordinance, no permit would be issued if the golf cart owner is indebted to the village for overdue utility bills, special assessments, property taxes or forfeitures.

Permits would be valid from the date of issue to Nov. 1 of the year following the year of issue. Anyone seeking a permit would be required to: sign a waiver of liability form; provide proof of liability insurance in the amount of $100,000 per incident; and provide proof of satisfactory inspection of the golf cart by the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department that indicates the cart is equipped with working brakes, an approved slow-moving vehicle sign; front and rear reflectors; and a working horn.

The Committee of the Whole meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. with a closed session to discuss a hiring/compensation matter. The open session agenda will immediately follow. For those who cannot attend, the meeting can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/c/VillageofSalemLakesWI via live stream.

