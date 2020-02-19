Salem Lakes: Vicious animal ordinance has enough teeth

SALEM LAKES — A review of the village ordinance related to vicious animals has revealed the village has the means to hold responsible the owners of pets that are known to attack, village officials learned Monday.

Village Trustee Bill Hopkins requested the review after reports surfaced about two different dog attacks, one of which prompted neighbors to file a petition calling for a dog to be removed.

Administrator Mike Murdock, who initially believed there was no such course of action available to the village, told officials they can, under the current ordinance, initiate a circuit court action.

“We have a very good ordinance on the books,” Murdock said Monday.

Staff and village attorney Rich Scholze also reviewed ordinances from Twin Lakes, Pleasant Prairie and Bristol.

A common clause, based on state statute, prevents any action from being taken until an animal has attacked twice.

Scholze said this is because it has to be proven the owner knows the animal “has the potential to harm someone.”

“Otherwise, the defense always was, ‘My dog has never done that before,’” Scholze said.