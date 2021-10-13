Salem Lakes Village Board cancels Rock Lake beach and launch lease

“I’m in favor of cancelling the lease, taking it back,” Culat said. “The village owns it. Let’s fix it, let’s do it right. Let the people use it.”

Residents want to keep boats put

Johan Ihlen, Rock Lake Highlands HOA president, said many residents who purchased their homes in the subdivision did so because they were able to keep a boat on the fire lane and walk to the small beach. He said the HOA is not against improving access, but it is against adding parking.

“The village could improve the lake access at the fire lane without cancelling the Highland lease and without forcing the removal of boats,” Ihlen said.

The HOA has between 75 and 80 members and charges an annual fee of $45. Any member of the association can request a boat sticker to keep a row boat, canoe or other small watercraft at the launch site, Ihlen said.

Resident Trina Kakacek said being able to keep a boat at the fire lane is an “important element to the property value” and suggested measures could be taken to clear up any confusion that exists. She asked the Village Board to postpone making a decision.