Salem Lakes Village Board cancels Rock Lake beach and launch lease

SALEM LAKES — A longstanding agreement — most recently via a lease — that allowed certain homeowners to keep small watercraft parked on a Rock Lake public access fire lane came to an end this week.
The Salem Lakes Village Board on Monday voted to cancel the lease with the Rock Lake Homeowners Association. The board cited a desire to make improvements to the launch site and to eliminate exclusivity of the lake access point and adjacent beach.
Under the agreement, the village leased the “parkland” at 121st Street and 256th Avenue to the association for $150 per year. The agreement called for the homeowners association to maintain the park, but that it was to remain open to any property owner. The lake and surrounding subdivision are located just east of Highway 83 and just north of the state line.
Village President Diann Tesar said the need to improve the access site led to a review of the lease agreement.
Additionally, there have been complaints over the years that the HOA members have claimed it as a private beach. Resident Bernhard Tietz, who spoke during citizen comments, said people attempting to use the public amenity have been harassed and intimidated.
Trustee Mike Culat said he personally experienced this roughly 24 years ago when he rowed to the beach with his grandson to swim.
“I’m in favor of cancelling the lease, taking it back,” Culat said. “The village owns it. Let’s fix it, let’s do it right. Let the people use it.”
Residents want to keep boats put
Johan Ihlen, Rock Lake Highlands HOA president, said many residents who purchased their homes in the subdivision did so because they were able to keep a boat on the fire lane and walk to the small beach. He said the HOA is not against improving access, but it is against adding parking.
“The village could improve the lake access at the fire lane without cancelling the Highland lease and without forcing the removal of boats,” Ihlen said.
The HOA has between 75 and 80 members and charges an annual fee of $45. Any member of the association can request a boat sticker to keep a row boat, canoe or other small watercraft at the launch site, Ihlen said.
Resident Trina Kakacek said being able to keep a boat at the fire lane is an “important element to the property value” and suggested measures could be taken to clear up any confusion that exists. She asked the Village Board to postpone making a decision.
Village Trustee Dan Campion said there was a time such a partnership made sense. In that case, those who were most likely to use the property in question maintained the property.
“When we were a town, we had limited resources and we relied upon a lot of associations to help augment those resources,” Campion said. “We’re getting to a point as a village that we need to take responsibility for our properties.”
Trustees Dennis Faber and Ron Gandt agreed.
“I’m not in favor of taking a public access and making it private,” Faber said.
The board voted 6-1 to cancel the lease. Trustee Ted Kmiec cast the sole dissenting vote, stating he felt the village could take a little more time to sort out the issues.
“Unfortunately, you will have to find another way to get your boat down there,” Tesar told the HOA members.
Options explored
Salem Lakes Village Administrator Mike Murdock offered several options for improving the launch at the fire lane while the water level of the lake is low. The most immediate fix would be to lay new gravel.
“If we’re going to use tax dollars to fix this launch, we are going to have to open it up to the public,” Murdock said.
A more comprehensive plan would be to seek grant money and construct a concrete launch and add two public parking spaces.
No vote on what improvements to pursue was taken at Monday's Village Board meeting.