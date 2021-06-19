Salem man jailed for battery to Kenosha police officer, other charges

A 42-year-old Salem man accused of injuring a City of Kenosha Police Officer in a fight Wednesday is being held in the Kenosha County Jail on a $35,000 cash bond.
Russell J. Roberts is charged with one felony count of battery to a law enforcement officer, three felony counts of bail jumping and misdemeanor counts of obstructing an officer and resisting.
Each of the felony charges carries a fine of $10,000 and six years in prison, while both misdemeanors carry a fine of $10,000 and nine months in jail.
Kenosha County Circuit Court Commissioner Loren Keating imposed the $35,000 bond during an initial appearance Thursday. Roberts is due back before Keating June 24 for a preliminary hearing.
According to the criminal complaint, a Kenosha Police Officer observed a gray Chevrolet SUV that was southbound in the 7500 block of Sheridan Road, and a registration check showed the owner had a felony warrant for his arrest in Racine.
After a traffic stop, the officer attempted to have Roberts, who was the driver, provide identification, but Roberts stated he didn’t have information with his photograph on it. At that point, Roberts quickly swung open the front passenger door and began running away westbound.
The officer eventually caught up to the driver, the complaint states, and as he attempted to take Roberts into custody, was struck in the face. The punch to the right side of the officer’s face caused his glasses to fall off and the ear piece from his radio to be pulled out, the complaint states. After a continued struggle, the officer eventually used his Taser to help take the defendant into custody.
The officer suffered a half-inch scratch to his right eyelid/eyebrow and an injury to his left “pointer” finger.
Court records show four pending cases against Roberts, three in Kenosha County and one in Racine.
In the Racine case, he is charged with a fourth drunken driving offense and a fourth offense of operating with a restricted controlled substance. Roberts was released in that case on a $5,000 cash bond.
Roberts appeared March 13 before Keating on felony counts of bail jumping and a second offense of possession of THC, along with misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting. Roberts posted a $3,000 bond in that case.
Twice on Sept. 3, 2020, Roberts appeared before Keating on two separate cases. In one, he is charged with felony counts of burglary and bail jumping, along with misdemeanor counts of theft and criminal damage to property. The defendant posted a $10,000 cash bond in that case.
Also on Sept. 3, Roberts was charged with felony counts of harboring/aiding a felon and bail jumping and posted a $5,000 cash bond, court records indicate.