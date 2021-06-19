Salem man jailed for battery to Kenosha police officer, other charges

A 42-year-old Salem man accused of injuring a City of Kenosha Police Officer in a fight Wednesday is being held in the Kenosha County Jail on a $35,000 cash bond.

Russell J. Roberts is charged with one felony count of battery to a law enforcement officer, three felony counts of bail jumping and misdemeanor counts of obstructing an officer and resisting.

Each of the felony charges carries a fine of $10,000 and six years in prison, while both misdemeanors carry a fine of $10,000 and nine months in jail.

Kenosha County Circuit Court Commissioner Loren Keating imposed the $35,000 bond during an initial appearance Thursday. Roberts is due back before Keating June 24 for a preliminary hearing.

According to the criminal complaint, a Kenosha Police Officer observed a gray Chevrolet SUV that was southbound in the 7500 block of Sheridan Road, and a registration check showed the owner had a felony warrant for his arrest in Racine.

After a traffic stop, the officer attempted to have Roberts, who was the driver, provide identification, but Roberts stated he didn’t have information with his photograph on it. At that point, Roberts quickly swung open the front passenger door and began running away westbound.