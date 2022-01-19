Salem School Board OKs April referendum; measures would cover building and revenue needs

SALEM LAKES — Salem School voters will see a combined referendum question on their April 5 general election ballot that seeks $18.3 million for building improvements and authorization to exceed the revenue limit by $1.5 million annually for three years.

The combined measures are not projected to increase the district's portion of property taxes, said District Administrator Connie Valenza. And, depending on the length of the loan and individual property valuations, taxes could decrease.

“The pandemic has been difficult for families — it has been difficult for the community,” Valenza said, adding the goal was to meet the needs of the district while maintaining the levy, achievable, in part, due to the early payoff of previous debt.

The $18.3 million facility project would:

• Expand and remodel the 4K and 5K wing, adding two additional classrooms for each grade level and rooms for special education support.

• Provide improved and expanded science labs and "discovery/maker" space areas in the middle school wing. Currently, there is no sixth-grade science lab.

• Demolish the oldest section of the building that is not to code to be used for learning and would be cost prohibitive to make usable.

• Improve playground areas.

• Renovate interior rooms without windows for use by support staff professionals, special education programming and collaborative spaces.

• Update classrooms in the fourth and fifth-grade wing.

• Make the entire building handicapped accessible.

• Improve safety by installing automatic door locks, separation doors and indicators that alert staff if a door is propped open.

Valenza said the total value of the project is $21 million. However, the district has $2 million set aside and has chipped away at some of the work. Thus, the $18.3 million referendum number is sufficient to cover the cost.

Tax impact negated

Under a 10-year bond for the facility improvements, it is projected there would be no tax impact resulting from the referendum.

If the district were to extend the bond amortization to 12 years, taxes on a $200,000 property are projected to decrease $56 annually. A 15-year bond is projected to decrease taxes on a $200,000 property to $106 annually.

School Board members said at a meeting Tuesday that they prefer the 12-year amortization scenario.

“It’s still going down by a big chunk of money,” said Board President Dana Powers.

Board member Jack Niccolai said if the district is able to ”lower the mill rate a little,” voters may show their appreciation at the polls.

Valenza said the estimated tax impact is also considered conservative and could come in lower. The district’s financial consultant, used an estimated interest rate of 3%. Valenza said the going rate is 2% and the consultant said it is not expected to go above 2.5%.

The focus of the proposed facility improvements was to ensure every space in the building “is usable and workable for our students for learning,” Valenza said. It also addresses maintenance and safety.

Salem School Referendum Options School Board members chose to go with the $18.3 million bond and $1.5 million operational referendum. They said they prefer a 12-year amortization.

