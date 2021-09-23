Salem School considering new COVID-19 safety protocols; meeting set for tonight

SALEM LAKES — Salem School administration has released a new proposed range of COVID-19 protocols, as well as the results of a parent survey, ahead of a special meeting tonight on the issue.
The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. in the middle school gym at the school, 8828 Antioch Road (Highway 83). The meeting will also be livestreamed online at https://www.salem.k12.wi.us/multimedia.
A review of the district protocols was triggered last week when a threshold of 10 positive COVID-19 cases at the school was reached. That review process included the parent survey.
According to the survey results, a majority of families (45 percent of 611 respondents) and staff members (63.1 percent of 103 respondents) support mandatory mask wearing through the end of this semester. However, mandatory masking regardless of transmission level got little support.
The proposed protocols would establish four levels of action, driven by the number of active cases. They levels are:
Green — No cases; No active COVID remediation protocols necessary.
Yellow — Presence of active cases, but not greater than 11 for five consecutive school days. Protocols include:
- Masking is highly recommended for students, but not mandatory.
- Mandatory masking for staff who have not provided vaccination status.
- Only students who were unmasked will be recommended for quarantine if they are considered close contacts.
- Classroom activities are carried out with caution, but not restriction.
- Students are able to attend specials or classes where homerooms mix.
- School sponsored clubs and sports continue with approved safety protocols in place.
- Spectator limits may be put in place for indoor activities.
- Adult visitors to the building are subject to mandatory masking.
Orange — 12 or greater active cases for five consecutive school days, but not greater than 22. Protocols include:
- Grades 6-8: Masking is mandatory in the building in all situations where social distancing cannot be maintained (partner activities, small groups, in specials or advanced algebra, hallway transitions). When seated at desks and working independently, students may remove their mask.
- Grades 4K – 5: Masking is mandatory. Exception: When students are engaged in non-contact physical activities in PE, they will not be required to mask.
- Staff are encouraged to have students engaged in learning activities outside and build in outside mask breaks.
- Student entry temperature checks will occur.
- Only students who were unmasked will be recommended for quarantine if they are considered close contacts (i.e. during lunch if unable to maintain social distance).
- Cohorting will occur when possible.
- Staff masking is mandatory.
- Staff self-check forms will be completed prior to entering the building.
- School sponsored Clubs and Sports continue with approved safety protocols in place that include mandatory masking unless engaged in competitive physical activity. Spectators will be limited to 50% capacity and limited to two family members per student for indoor events.
- Only staff and students will be allowed inside the building during school hours. Meetings with families will revert to virtual meetings when possible.
Red — 23 or greater active cases for three consecutive days. Previous safety precautions from Level Orange will continue with the following additions:
- Mandatory masking at all times while inside the building.
- Staff entry temperature checks will occur.
- Recommendation of full class quarantine of students may occur if evidence of classroom spread (three or more cases within the same classroom in a 14 day period and no reasonable explanation for outside the classroom transmission).
- Club activities revert to virtual/or postponed.
- Meeting with the athletic conference to determine continuation of school sponsored athletics.
Should the district reach 33 active cases (3 percent of school population), Kenosha County Public Health can impose virtual learning.