Salem School considering new COVID-19 safety protocols; meeting set for tonight

SALEM LAKES — Salem School administration has released a new proposed range of COVID-19 protocols, as well as the results of a parent survey, ahead of a special meeting tonight on the issue.

The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. in the middle school gym at the school, 8828 Antioch Road (Highway 83). The meeting will also be livestreamed online at https://www.salem.k12.wi.us/multimedia.

A review of the district protocols was triggered last week when a threshold of 10 positive COVID-19 cases at the school was reached. That review process included the parent survey.

According to the survey results, a majority of families (45 percent of 611 respondents) and staff members (63.1 percent of 103 respondents) support mandatory mask wearing through the end of this semester. However, mandatory masking regardless of transmission level got little support.

The proposed protocols would establish four levels of action, driven by the number of active cases. They levels are:

Green — No cases; No active COVID remediation protocols necessary.

Yellow — Presence of active cases, but not greater than 11 for five consecutive school days. Protocols include: