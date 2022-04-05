Salem School District voters approve major facilities, three year operational referendums

A major facilities referendum and a three-year operational referendum both were passed by Salem School District electors Tuesday.

According to unofficial results, a referendum seeking $18.3 million for facility improvements aimed at updating the aging building passed by a vote of 990-848.

The referendum seeking authorization to exceed the state-imposed revenue limit by $1.5 million dollars annually for three years to allow the district to maintain programming, class sizes and retain staff passed by a 942-900 vote.

“We are incredibly grateful for the support from the Salem School community,” said Administrator Connie Valenza. “Our School Board members and staff worked incredibly hard to make sure that information was shared with our community about our needs. It was a close vote and we appreciate the effort our community members put into making an informed choice.”

Valenza said Wednesday is sure to be a happy day in the building with everyone “thrilled that our community and families have shown them such support.”

“We also understand that we have a responsibility to proceed with care and make sure the resources provided are used carefully and always in the best interest of our students,” Valenza said. “We look forward to inviting the community into our school to see the opportunities they have provided for our community youth. This will have a lasting impact for many years into the future.”

No increase in the tax levy in anticipated as a result of either referendum. The financial impact of the two referendum questions would essentially equal/replace the impact of the Non-Recurring Referendum passed back in 2019, which expires at the end of this year.

The facility improvements are to include: expanding and remodel the 4K and 5K wing, adding two additional classrooms for each grade level and rooms for special education support; updating and expanded science labs and discovery/maker space areas in the middle school wing; demolition of the oldest section of the building; new playground areas; updating classrooms in the fourth and fifth grade wing; making the entire building handicapped accessible; and improving safety by installing automatic door locks and separation doors.

