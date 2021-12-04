Salem School health insurance skyrockets, new plan chosen

SALEM LAKES — The Salem School Board voted this week to change health insurance providers. Its current provider announced it would increase its prices by 40%, or more than $550,000, due to high loss ratios.

“We felt that was not something our budget could withstand,” Administrator Connie Valenza said.

Unlike many other school districts, the Salem healthcare fiscal year begins in January rather than June. The 2021-22 school year budget did not estimate this significant of an increase as the existing provider, United Healthcare, actually saved the district money last year.

In 2021, Wisconsin Physician’s Service, the provider at that time, proposed a $408,730, or 29%, increase. The district put its insurance needs up for bid and United Healthcare provided a comparable plan that reduced the overall cost by $117,714. As a result, the district was able to decrease the employee contribution from 15% to 10%.

“Unfortunately, this year UHC is asking for a 40% increase,” Valenza said. “We really thought we had to go out to bid to see if there was an option.”

Humana was the only provider that could offer a similar plan design at a significantly lower price than UHC, Valenza said. If employees participate in wellness activities, there will be additional savings and Humana agreed to a rate cap.

The cost to stay with UHC would be $304,856 more for the district and $247,967 more for employees overall. Also, employees (on a single plan) would be required to contribute 20% again.

By switching to Humana, the plan will cost the district an additional $205,974 and employees an additional $22,886.

Under both providers, hourly employees who choose to enroll in a family plan or an employee-plus-one plan, contribute 55% to the cost.

“By switching to Humana, there’s a little bit of an increase for employees, but not a hugely significant amount and the district increase is actually less as well,” Valenza said.

The board voted unanimously to switch to Humana. Board members also discussed, but did not change a policy that provides $5,000 in lieu of coverage to those who opt out of the health insurance benefit. Currently, 51 employees opt out of coverage.

Board members discussed decreasing that by 25%, to $3,750. If a change is made, board members said they want to give employees enough time to adjust their budget. Some favored making a change effective in 2023.

