Salem School institutes new COVID-19 protocols

SALEM -- Face coverings will be mandatory at Salem School only when a specific number of active COVID-19 cases are reached under a new protocol approved by the district.
The School Board has approved the measure to invoke a mask mandate and other quarantine and activity protocols during times of high COVID-19 positive rates.
Board members voted to approve the policy at a special meeting last week, but members later realized the motion did not reflect the full intent of those who voted in favor of it. As a result, the board is expected to reconsider the wording of the motion at a special meeting set for 6 p.m. Wednesday.
As of Friday there were five active cases of COVID-19 among the staff and students according to the school’s dashboard. The cumulative number of staff and students who have tested positive during this school year and who are considered recovered was at 30.
Under the intended protocol, no masks will be mandatory for students until there are 22 or more active cases for five consecutive school days. After that point, various protocols will be triggered based on several thresholds:
Yellow
(Presence of active cases, but not greater than 22 for five consecutive school days)
- Masking is highly recommended for students, but not mandatory.
- Mandatory masking for staff who have not provided vaccination status.
- Only students who were unmasked will be recommended for quarantine if they are considered close contacts.
- Classroom activities are carried out with caution, but not restriction.
- Students are able to attend Specials or classes where homerooms mix.
- School sponsored Clubs and Sports continue with approved safety protocols in place.
- Spectator limits may be put in place for indoor activities.
- Adult visitors to the building are subject to mandatory masking.
Orange
(22 or greater active cases for five consecutive school days, but not greater than 33)
- All previous safety precautions
- Grades 6-8: Masking is mandatory in the building in all situations where social distancing cannot be maintained (partner activities, small groups, in specials or Advanced Algebra, hallway transitions). When seated at desks and working independently, students may remove their mask.
- Grades 4K - 5: Masking is mandatory.
- Exception: When students are engaged in non-contact physical activities in PE, they will not be required to mask.
- Staff are encouraged to have students engaged in learning activities outside and build in outside mask breaks.
- Cohorting will occur when possible.
- Staff masking is mandatory.
- Staff self-check forms will be completed prior to entering the building.
- School sponsored Clubs and Sports continue with approved safety protocols in place that include mandatory masking unless engaged in competitive physical activity. Spectators will be limited to 50% capacity and limited to two family members per student for indoor events.
- Only staff and students will be allowed inside the building during school hours. Meetings with families will revert to virtual meetings when possible.
Red
(33 or greater active cases for three consecutive days.)
- All previous precautions
- Mandatory masking at all times while inside the building.
- Recommendation of full class quarantine of students may occur if evidence of classroom spread (three or more cases within the same classroom in a 14 day period and no reasonable explanation for outside the classroom transmission).
- Club activities revert to virtual/or postponed.
- Meeting with the Athletic Conference to determine continuation of school sponsored athletics.
All requested religious exemption requests for masking will be accepted provided a form is filled out.
The School Board also voted to approve an indemnification agreement with Kenosha County related to the school district carrying out contract tracing and making decisions about quarantining students and staff. It is an agreement recommended by the district’s legal counsel. The indemnification agreement will now go to Kenosha County for consideration.