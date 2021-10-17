Salem School institutes new COVID-19 protocols

SALEM -- Face coverings will be mandatory at Salem School only when a specific number of active COVID-19 cases are reached under a new protocol approved by the district.

The School Board has approved the measure to invoke a mask mandate and other quarantine and activity protocols during times of high COVID-19 positive rates.

Board members voted to approve the policy at a special meeting last week, but members later realized the motion did not reflect the full intent of those who voted in favor of it. As a result, the board is expected to reconsider the wording of the motion at a special meeting set for 6 p.m. Wednesday.

As of Friday there were five active cases of COVID-19 among the staff and students according to the school’s dashboard. The cumulative number of staff and students who have tested positive during this school year and who are considered recovered was at 30.

Under the intended protocol, no masks will be mandatory for students until there are 22 or more active cases for five consecutive school days. After that point, various protocols will be triggered based on several thresholds:

Yellow

(Presence of active cases, but not greater than 22 for five consecutive school days)