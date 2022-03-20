Salem School names two finalists in search for new district administrator, seeks public's input

Two finalists have been named for the Salem School district administrator position to replace Dr. Connie Valenza, who will be retiring on June 30.

Selected as finalists are Dr. Vicki King, presently Director of Data, Assessment, and Accountability for the Big Hollow School District, in Ingleside, Ill; and Dr. Andrew Grimm, presently District Administrator and Special Education Director for the Winter School District, in Winter, Wis.

The Board will host the community and family members at a candidate forum next week and is gathering the public’s feedback on the district’s selection.

The forums will be on Wednesday, March 30, in the Large Group Instruction Room at the school, 8828 Antioch Road. Those attending may enter through the lobby doors (Door 11) on the Hwy. AH side of the building. The board encourages interested community and family members to attend both sessions.

The first session will be with King, beginning at 5:30 p.m. The second session with Grimm will begin at 6:30 p.m.

The Board would also like to get ideas from community and family members about questions that are important to them and should be asked of the candidates.

Questions can be shared at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSe5Oakq5esRgB4qBMZQTvyp-c4tKfyV17-q_qyO1Iv2qIoE5A/viewform.

Valenza stayed on as the administrator at Salem School for two years after serving in an interim capacity. She had made it known when she was hired that she would not stay beyond the approved two-year contract. It was an agreement reached to help the district provide continuity during the COVID-19 pandemic.

School Board President Dana Powers thanked Valenza for helping the district through unchartered waters that required difficult decisions and the implementation of new learning models.

Before coming to Salem, Valenza was an administrator at schools in Madison and Columbus and served as superintendent of the Platteville School District for eight years.

Before the pandemic, the district had already begun the process of seeking a permanent replacement for former Administrator Dave Milz, who left to take a similar position at Bristol School.

