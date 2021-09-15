Salem School revisiting COVID-19 protocols after at least 10 test positive for virus

SALEM — Salem School reached a threshold of positive COVID-19 cases this week that triggered a review of safety protocols, and the School Board will survey parents on possible steps to be taken.

Administrator Connie Valenza said the plan calls for the district to “revisit the protocols at the point where we had over 10 active infections at a given time.” A case is considered an active infection when someone has been identified as testing positive for COVID and they are still within the 10-day isolation period.

“Unfortunately, we have reached that point,” Valenza wrote in communication to families. “In addition, we have a couple of student infections where we cannot rule out in-school spread. We have multiple homerooms where close contacts have been placed on quarantine, creating disruptions for families and students.”

The Board of Education will call a special meeting, but it's first seeking input from the school community via survey. The survey is due Monday, Sept. 20.

“We know there is little agreement on the various steps available to mitigate further in-school infection, and the Board has some very difficult decisions that are unlikely to please all,” Valenza wrote in the letter. “The Board will also be considering other factors, such as staff feedback, as well.”