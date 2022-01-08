 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Salem School seeks input on administrator search

  • Comments

Experts say it’s important for parents and caregivers to talk with children about severe weather and make a plan to keep their family safe.

The Salem School Board will host a series of focus group meetings next week to help guide the board in its search for a new district administrator.

The new administrator will replace District Administrator Connie Valenza who will leave the district in June.

“The focus group meetings are designed to gather characteristics and qualities desired in the next District Administrator of the Salem School District,” School Board Clerk Steve Brown said.

These one-hour meetings are open to the public. The schedule is as follows:

Wednesday, Jan. 12

4 p.m.: Staff Focus Group in the Intermediate Gymnasium

5:15 p.m.: Leadership Focus Group in the Large Group Instruction Room

6:30 p.m.: Parents/Community Focus Group in the Intermediate Gymnasium

Thursday, Jan. 13

People are also reading…

4 p.m.: Staff Focus Group in the Intermediate Gymnasium

5:15 p.m.: Parents/Community Focus Group in the Intermediate Gymnasium.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Today in history: Jan. 8

Today in history: Jan. 8

In 2016, Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, the world’s most-wanted drug lord, was captured for a third time in a daring raid by Mexican marines, and …

Watch Now: Related Video

Newsy Investigates: Delays And Fraud Fears At COVID-19 Test Sites

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert