Salem School seeks input on administrator search

The Salem School Board will host a series of focus group meetings next week to help guide the board in its search for a new district administrator.

The new administrator will replace District Administrator Connie Valenza who will leave the district in June.

“The focus group meetings are designed to gather characteristics and qualities desired in the next District Administrator of the Salem School District,” School Board Clerk Steve Brown said.

These one-hour meetings are open to the public. The schedule is as follows:

Wednesday, Jan. 12

4 p.m.: Staff Focus Group in the Intermediate Gymnasium

5:15 p.m.: Leadership Focus Group in the Large Group Instruction Room

6:30 p.m.: Parents/Community Focus Group in the Intermediate Gymnasium

Thursday, Jan. 13

4 p.m.: Staff Focus Group in the Intermediate Gymnasium

5:15 p.m.: Parents/Community Focus Group in the Intermediate Gymnasium.

