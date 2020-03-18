Salem School student tests positive for COVID-19
View Comments
breaking topical top story

Salem School student tests positive for COVID-19

  • Updated
CORONAVIRUS CELL

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health earlier this month shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S.

 AP FILE PHOTO

A Salem School District student is among the four Kenosha County residents who have tested positive for COVID-19, interim district administrator Connie Valenza reported early today.

“Sadly, we are confirming that we were notified last evening by the Kenosha County Division of Health, that a student of ours tested positive for COVID-19 (Coronavirus),” Valenza wrote in a news release.

“We did not want to scare families, but we also wanted to provide them with awareness, so we began notifying everyone last evening. We first notified our staff, followed by families in the grade level of the student, and then all families. We wanted to make sure that people understood the importance of all the measures that have been taken, and to continue protecting our students and the community.”

She said families have been made aware of the symptoms of fever, cough and shortness of breath and if they have symptoms to contact their physician.

She said the Division of Health worked rapidly and compassionately to give the district the information it needed to take appropriate action.

“I have seen such acts of kindness in recent days and I know that all of us are wishing for a swift recovery for our Salem student,” Valenza said. “We worry about all our members of the Salem family. We are heartbroken at this separation from those that rely on us every day and we will continue our best efforts to educate, protect, and support our students.”

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics