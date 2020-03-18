Salem School student tests positive for COVID-19

A Salem School District student is among the four Kenosha County residents who have tested positive for COVID-19, interim district administrator Connie Valenza reported early today.
“Sadly, we are confirming that we were notified last evening by the Kenosha County Division of Health, that a student of ours tested positive for COVID-19 (Coronavirus),” Valenza wrote in a news release.
“We did not want to scare families, but we also wanted to provide them with awareness, so we began notifying everyone last evening. We first notified our staff, followed by families in the grade level of the student, and then all families. We wanted to make sure that people understood the importance of all the measures that have been taken, and to continue protecting our students and the community.”
She said families have been made aware of the symptoms of fever, cough and shortness of breath and if they have symptoms to contact their physician.
She said the Division of Health worked rapidly and compassionately to give the district the information it needed to take appropriate action.
“I have seen such acts of kindness in recent days and I know that all of us are wishing for a swift recovery for our Salem student,” Valenza said. “We worry about all our members of the Salem family. We are heartbroken at this separation from those that rely on us every day and we will continue our best efforts to educate, protect, and support our students.”
ice castle 1
ice castle to open
ice castle biz 1.jpg
ice castle 1.jpg
ice castle 2.jpg
ice castle 3.jpg
ice castle 4.jpg
ice castle construction
ice castles 1.jpeg
ice castles 2.jpeg
ice castles 3.jpeg
ice castles 4.jpeg
ice castle demo 1.jpg
ice castle demo 2.jpg
ice castle demo 3.jpg
ice castle demo 4.jpg
ice castle demo.jpg
ice castle demo 2.jpg
ice castle finale.jpg
ice castle finale 2.jpg
20190222-kn-a-winterphotocontest-koci
Ice castles fire pit area
Ice castle warming hands
Ice castle princesses
Ice castle got ice sign
Ice castle posing
Ice castle big slide
Ice castle Chicago family
Ice castle people walking
icecastle8
icecastle7
icecastle4
icecastle5
icecastle6
icecastle2
icecastle3
icecastle1
ICE1
ice3
ICE2
ice4
Ice Castles selfie
ice castle
castle
ice castle
Here are photos taken at the various events that took place in Kenosha County between Jan. 24 and Jan. 26, 2020.