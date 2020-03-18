Salem School student tests positive for COVID-19

A Salem School District student is among the four Kenosha County residents who have tested positive for COVID-19, interim district administrator Connie Valenza reported early today.

“Sadly, we are confirming that we were notified last evening by the Kenosha County Division of Health, that a student of ours tested positive for COVID-19 (Coronavirus),” Valenza wrote in a news release.

“We did not want to scare families, but we also wanted to provide them with awareness, so we began notifying everyone last evening. We first notified our staff, followed by families in the grade level of the student, and then all families. We wanted to make sure that people understood the importance of all the measures that have been taken, and to continue protecting our students and the community.”

She said families have been made aware of the symptoms of fever, cough and shortness of breath and if they have symptoms to contact their physician.

She said the Division of Health worked rapidly and compassionately to give the district the information it needed to take appropriate action.