Three finalists have been named in the search for a Salem School principal who will begin during the 2023-24 school year.

Lewis Malczewski, Benjamin Holzem and Ryan Sandberg are final candidates in the search for a new principal and will be interviewed Tuesday night at the school, 8828 Antioch Road.

Salem community and family members are invited to participate in the interview process.

District Administrator Vicki King will ask predetermined questions of each finalist, and those in attendance will be able to listen to the finalists’ answers and provide feedback.

Interviews will be held in the Large Group Instruction Room. Attendees may enter through the lobby doors (Door 11) on the Highway AH side of the building. Attendees are encouraged to attend all sessions.

The first session kicks off at 5 p.m. with Malczewski, followed by Holzem at 5:45 p.m. and Sandberg at 6:30 p.m.

Malczewski is the seventh and eighth grade principal at the Academies of Racine Gifford K-8 School in Racine. ]

Holzem is the associate principal at Whitewater Middle School in Whitewater.

Sandberg is the sixth through eighth grade principal of Salem School District in Salem.

To submit candidate question ideas for review, visit https://bit.ly/salemprincipalquestions.