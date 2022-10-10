Salem School to host strategic planning community engagement event Thursday

SALEM — Salem School District will host a strategic planning community engagement event Thursday from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Salem School.
A Subway dinner will be available beginning at 5:00 pm prior to the event. The district asks interested attendees to RSVP by Monday by going to the Salem School District website at www.salem.k12.wi.us and clicking on “Strategic Planning.”
Participants do not need to have a student currently attending Salem School to attend this event, but must be a resident of the Salem School District, a staff member at Salem School, or have a child who is open-enrolled at Salem School.
At the event, the district will dig into issues that impact current and future students, staff and families, as well as the entire community to help further the district’s strategic planning process.
A district strategic planning committee met Sept. 29, which included middle and high school students, taxpayers and former students and educators, to serve as an orientation meeting and establish some goals for the district.
“I loved having students share how to improve the school,” District Administrator Vicki King said.
A strategic plan is a long-term framework that outlines a roadmap for the future of Salem School District. It involves collaboration between the school board and district staff as well as Salem community stakeholders.
The process is an opportunity for the district and community to plan for what Salem School should be in the future and how to get there, outlining a path of continued success.
It will be a six month process and is anticipated to be completed in late February 2023.
King said she appreciated the enthusiasm during the first strategic planning committee meeting, and she values hearing different perspectives.
“This opportunity is not only an investment in our children’s future but your pocketbook, so please invite your neighbors to come out to Salem on Thursday to engage in a great conversation,” she said.
