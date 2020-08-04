Salem woman charged with third OWI

A 29-year-old Salem woman faces several charges after her third drunken driving offense Sunday night in the village of Rochester.
In addition to the drunken driving charge, Kristin Connelly faces an additional count of having a child younger than 16 in the vehicle, recklessly endangering safety, possession of marijuana, possession of a Schedule 2 narcotic, possession of drug paraphernalia and several traffic citations.
According to a press release issued by the Racine County Sheriff's Department, Connelly was arrested at the scene and is being held in the Racine County Jail.
The release states that dispatch received a call at 6:33 p.m. Sunday for a report of a vehicle that struck a mailbox and fled from the 400 block of Main Street in Rochester. A deputy located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Highways D and 36.
A 2-year-old child was in the vehicle with Connelly. A family member arrived at the scene to take custody of the child.
