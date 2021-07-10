Salon proposal sparks discussion of business zoning in Kenosha residential areas

“It would be consistent with the B-1 district,” Schroeder said of Valladares’ proposal. “We are OK with the zoning of B-1.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Commissioners deferred a decision on the rezoning request for several reasons, including concerns of parking in an area where smaller lot sizes and on-street parking are commonplace.

“I am a little concerned about this, particularly when there is that density,” Commissioner Lydia Spottswood said. Speaking to the potential for additional conversions in the area, she asked, “Are we going to start a march down Sheridan?”

Does 'anything go?'

Commissioners did field comments from one nearby property owner, Roberto Mendoza, who owns several residences adjacent to the parcel.

“Are you going to open the door for ‘anything goes’ there?” Mendoza said of concerns of the business zoning designation during the commission’s public hearing on the application request.

If the rezoning does take hold, Schroeder said the permissible business uses out of the home will be limited in scope. He said he will provide commissioners with a full list when the issue is revisited later this month.