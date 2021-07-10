Salon proposal sparks discussion of business zoning in Kenosha residential areas

KENOSHA — A property owner’s proposed repurposing of a residential property in the heart of Kenosha prompted a big-picture discussion among city officials about such conversions at a recent meeting.
Erika Valladares, who owns a residential property at 6402 Sheridan Road, is seeking approval to operate a salon out of the first floor of the existing home. Plans call for the second floor of the home continuing as a residence.
Members of the city Plan Commission hashed over the proposal Thursday, but deferred action because Valladares was not in attendance to answer a series of questions. The agenda item will likely resurface when commissioners hold their next meeting July 22.
At face value, Valladares’ proposal is not a major change for the property. For the past 30 years, a dentist office operated out of the home. But a series of technicalities under city code have put the application under the microscope.
According to city records, the Sheridan Road parcel currently is zoned within a “general residential district” — a designation that made the dental office permissible.
Rich Schroeder, deputy director of the city’s planning department, said operating a salon out of the residence will require a zoning change on the parcel to a “neighborhood business district,” or B-1, designation.
“It would be consistent with the B-1 district,” Schroeder said of Valladares’ proposal. “We are OK with the zoning of B-1.”
Commissioners deferred a decision on the rezoning request for several reasons, including concerns of parking in an area where smaller lot sizes and on-street parking are commonplace.
“I am a little concerned about this, particularly when there is that density,” Commissioner Lydia Spottswood said. Speaking to the potential for additional conversions in the area, she asked, “Are we going to start a march down Sheridan?”
Does 'anything go?'
Commissioners did field comments from one nearby property owner, Roberto Mendoza, who owns several residences adjacent to the parcel.
“Are you going to open the door for ‘anything goes’ there?” Mendoza said of concerns of the business zoning designation during the commission’s public hearing on the application request.
If the rezoning does take hold, Schroeder said the permissible business uses out of the home will be limited in scope. He said he will provide commissioners with a full list when the issue is revisited later this month.
“It would allow office, and it would allow limited retail,” Schroeder said. “It would be very limited in what you could do. It would be less intensive.”
According to Valladares’ application materials, she plans to offer a range of services out of the salon if commissioners grant her rezoning request. Among them: manicures, pedicures and beauty treatments. An esthetician also will be on site.
“I really hope this change can be considered because it will benefit the community with more new businesses and opportunities for new entrepreneurs that are looking to have their own personal suite for business,” Valladares wrote in a letter to the city.