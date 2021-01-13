Salvation Army nearing its fundraising goal

After a lean holiday season that saw the Salvation Army of Kenosha County far behind its yearly fundraising goal, some post-season donations have nearly closed the gap.

In the weeks after the nonprofit organization ended the Red Kettle drive on Christmas Eve, several donors have played Santa and have given the Salvation Army some generous contributions. Over the past two weeks it has received many small donations, but the big surprise was when a couple sold stocks and donated the proceeds to the Salvation Army. The stock sale netted more than $13,000.

Salvation Army Capt. Marie Lewis said the contribution was a welcome surprise.

“Some people saw the article (about the shortfall) and wanted to make donations,” she said. “We did receive a number of smaller donations, but we also got some larger ones, too.”

The Salvation Army received certified checks, many with no donor name or return address on the envelope. Two checks received were for $5,000 and $2,000.

The mail-in donations, along with some from other sources, have brought it within about $15,000 of its goal of $130,000.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Kettle drive affected