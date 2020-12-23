Salvation Army of Kenosha striving to overcome financial effects of COVID

On a chilly Tuesday night at Woodman’s Supermarket, Lauralei Palmer, Perry Foster and Nadia Seidi, Christian Life High School students were getting grocery shoppers into the Christmas spirit.

Palmer played the flute, and her two friends sang carols. They were met with smiles and Merry Christmas greetings. And three of every five people who passed them put money into the red kettle they were manning.

The trio are volunteer bell ringers for Salvation Army of Kenosha County. The National Honor Society students, members of their high school's music group, were soliciting donations for a good cause. And they were determined to do their best in a year when few people were giving.

At the end of their two-hour shift, Salvation Army Capt. Marie Lewis said, “Their kettle was heavy, they did a good job.”

Short of its goal

This year, the COVID-19 pandemic and an uptick in online shopping have taken a bite out of the Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign, leaving it more than $75,000 off its goal for the year. As of Dec. 19, the Salvation Army had received $55,442. It received $90,000 at the same time last year. This year’s goal, the same as last year, is $130,000. Today is the last day for Red Kettle donations.