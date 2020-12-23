Salvation Army of Kenosha striving to overcome financial effects of COVID

On a chilly Tuesday night at Woodman’s Supermarket, Lauralei Palmer, Perry Foster and Nadia Seidi, Christian Life High School students were getting grocery shoppers into the Christmas spirit.
Palmer played the flute, and her two friends sang carols. They were met with smiles and Merry Christmas greetings. And three of every five people who passed them put money into the red kettle they were manning.
The trio are volunteer bell ringers for Salvation Army of Kenosha County. The National Honor Society students, members of their high school's music group, were soliciting donations for a good cause. And they were determined to do their best in a year when few people were giving.
At the end of their two-hour shift, Salvation Army Capt. Marie Lewis said, “Their kettle was heavy, they did a good job.”
Short of its goal
This year, the COVID-19 pandemic and an uptick in online shopping have taken a bite out of the Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign, leaving it more than $75,000 off its goal for the year. As of Dec. 19, the Salvation Army had received $55,442. It received $90,000 at the same time last year. This year’s goal, the same as last year, is $130,000. Today is the last day for Red Kettle donations.
It is not that shoppers are not generous. Many who go into stores are still putting donations into the kettles. However, some are facing a financial pinch themselves. Local food banks reported a higher than usual number of families frequenting them because the pandemic has left many people without jobs or suffering financially.
Customer foot traffic near the kettles has dwindled tremendously. The pandemic has disrupted consumer buying habits. And now, more people are staying home and ordering food, gifts and holiday accessories online, and purchasing from stores that provides curbside pickup or delivery.
The nonprofit organization has also had trouble getting bell ringers because of COVID. Having bell ringers at the kettles boost contributions because customers are greeted with a friendly smile and feel more compelled to donate.
The Salvation Army has 18 local red kettle locations, but fewer than half have bell ringers to attract attention. There are fewer volunteers this year and organizations that has previously provided bell ringers are not coming out to solicit donations.
With so few bell ringers, the Salvation Army has also had to alter its schedule to fit the times they could work.
"It's important to have the kettle manned," said Daniel Parrish, lead case manager. "When it is manned people tend to contribute." He recalled how one time when he played the bagpipes as a bell ringer, people were more willing to donate.
To attract bell ringers, the Salvation Army began paying those who would work longer shifts. Even when it pays, few bell ringers sign up. The hourly pay was raised this year to $10 from $8. Paid bell ringers usually work shifts ranging from four to six hours.
"We even increased the pay and people did not want to ring the bell," said Parrish "Some would even walk off.”
Cold weather also was a factor. Though some red kettles were in the foyers of stores, some people did not want to stand for hours.
Therefore, there are more unmanned red kettle stations. They all have a laminated placard that reads: “Help us save Christmas. Pay online.” That option has contributors using their cell phones to access a virtual kettle through a QR code. QR is a bar code matrix.
Lewis commends the local Rotary Club, Boy Scouts and Kiwanis Club for providing volunteers. Others, such as those from the Somers and 80th Street Festival Foods stores and members of the Pleasant Prairie Fire Department have helped. They have been consistent since the Red Kettle Campaign began Nov. 14, a week earlier than usual.
In the future, the Salvation Army hopes to reach out to corporations for contributions throughout the year. Lewis gave a special shout out to Uline Corp. and Snap-on for their support.
How donations help
Money raised through the Red Kettle drive and other contributions support the local Salvation Army’s Toy Shop, Food Pantry, Rent Association and Emergency Assistance programs. The SA says 84 to 86 cents of every dollar goes directly to support programs for residents of Kenosha County.
This year, they gave 12,048 toys to 428 families, bringing Christmas joy to 3,012 children.
The SA wants to ensure that people have food on the plate. It regularly serves an average of 450 families who register for a once a month supply of food. Lewis said in total, it supplies supplemental food to 1,000 families a month. These are people who may come to get some items such as bread and other essentials.
A total of 40 families receive some sort of rental assistance.
“It’s been a very busy year,” Lewis said.
She hopes to be able to provide as much in the upcoming year.
The Salvation Army is hopeful it will somehow reach its goal through a combination of contributions beyond the Red Kettle program. However, if it is unable to reach its goal, there will be some budget cuts, Lewis said.
How you can help
Though the Red Kettle drive is ending, there are other ways to help. Contributors can mail donations to local Salvation Army at 3116 75th St., Kenosha, WI 53142. Donations can also be made online at: centralusa.salvationarmy.org/kenosha; or via text atKENOSHAto24365.
While financial donations are extremely important, other types of donations are equally helpful.