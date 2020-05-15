Salvation Army: The calm in the storm

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

During this time of so many changes and great need we want our community to know that The Salvation Army is here for them.

The Salvation Army has a mission to preach the gospel of Jesus Christ and to meet human needs in His name without discrimination. We are so grateful to be given this opportunity to show the community how much they are loved and cared for. God has asked us to be the kind face that well show God’s love and compassion to all people.

We are honored and blessed to be able to be the conduit that is used to get important information and items to the people that are in need in our community.

Our biggest focus at this unusual time is to be sure that people have the food that is needed to get them through. So, we do have our pantry on Tuesday and Thursday from 1 to 4 p.m..

With this, we are so grateful and humble, to have so many new and old volunteers and partners or donation that are genuinely interested in helping the people in need in Kenosha County. We have been able to give out a variety of items to each family.