Salvation Army: The calm in the storm

During this time of so many changes and great need we want our community to know that The Salvation Army is here for them.
The Salvation Army has a mission to preach the gospel of Jesus Christ and to meet human needs in His name without discrimination. We are so grateful to be given this opportunity to show the community how much they are loved and cared for. God has asked us to be the kind face that well show God’s love and compassion to all people.
We are honored and blessed to be able to be the conduit that is used to get important information and items to the people that are in need in our community.
Our biggest focus at this unusual time is to be sure that people have the food that is needed to get them through. So, we do have our pantry on Tuesday and Thursday from 1 to 4 p.m..
With this, we are so grateful and humble, to have so many new and old volunteers and partners or donation that are genuinely interested in helping the people in need in Kenosha County. We have been able to give out a variety of items to each family.
The many donations from the various stores and restaurants have been generous beyond the normal. God has provided all of the needs in this area. Great partners like Feeding America, TEFAP, Kwik Trip, Walmart, Gordon Foods and Starbucks, along with many others. They have all stepped up to share food with us to give to the needy in Kenosha.
We have had some issues with equipment failures such as our large cooler needed to be replaced so we can keep the food at the correct temperature for storing. We also have a freezer that has a bent door which compromises the seal and will need to be replaced in the near future. So, if there are companies that deal with these item and would like to donate towards the replacements we would appreciate that as well.
When we have funds we will also help in other area such as rent, utilities, furnishings, and clothing. Currently we are out of funds for many of these particular programs but as grants or funds come in we can help. Families that come to us with their needs are so humble and grateful for whatever help we can offer.
However, we cannot do any of our work without the generous donations of cash food and equipment from the community at large. If you are able to help contribute please mail donations to The Salvation Army Kenosha at PO Box 366 Kenosha, WI 53141-0366. Or call 262-564-0286 for more options of how to help.
With God’s help and yours we can be the calm in the midst of the storm for many lives in our community. My humble thanks to you all.
Auxiliary Captain Marie Lewis is with the Salvation Army in Kenosha.
