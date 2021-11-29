Samantha Kerkman announces bid for county executive post

SALEM LAKES — Samantha Kerkman, a lifelong resident of western Kenosha County who has served as a state representative in the Wisconsin Assembly for 21 years, announced Monday she will seek election to the Kenosha County executive post.

Kerkman is the third candidate to emerge in the race to fill the seat being vacated by County Executive Jim Kreuser. County Board Supervisor Jerry Gulley, and Kenosha County Clerk of Courts Rebecca Matoska-Mentink previously announced their intention to run. If all three candidates, do file for the election, a primary would take place on Tuesday, Feb. 15. The two top vote getters in the primary would advance to the April 5 general election.

Although Kerkman is a Republican, the county executive post is officially nonpartisan.

Kerkman said Monday she would like to use the experience she gained in Madison to make a positive impact locally. It is not unusual for a person with state elected experience to transition into a county executive role. Kreuser was also a state representative, for example.

“Few other candidates will have experience with both state and local levels of government,” Kerkman said. “I want to use that knowledge and put it to use at the local level. In many cases when people call my office (in Madison) it is with a mix of state and local questions.”

If elected to the position April 5, Kerkman would have to give up her seat as state representative. If not elected to the seat, Kerkman can run for re-election to the position she already holds. The Assembly seat is up for re-election in the fall. Kerkman represents the 61st Assembly District, which includes most of Kenosha County outside the City of Kenosha, the east end of Somers and the Town of Wheatland.

Kerkman said she has been contemplating running for the office for “quite some time” and decided to do so after conversations with people throughout the county.

“Since the county executive announced that he was retiring, I have reached out to many of my constituents and neighbors, as well as Kenosha’s business owners and government leaders, and listened to what they thought are the most important issues facing the county,” Kerkman said. “Many shared the need for increased collaboration between all members of the community to help keep our neighborhoods safe and a strong transportation system to support economic development.”

Kerkman said Kenosha County is leading the way in job creation with 12,000 new jobs since 2013, and she hopes to help drive that number higher.

“We must lay the groundwork to attract more jobs and investments in Kenosha County,” Kerkman said. “If we’re going to support business-friendly communities, we need extensive experience like mine to make it happen.”

Legislative record

In Madison, Kerkman has worked to eliminate wasteful spending, as well as fraud and abuse in government. She served as the co-chair of the Joint Audit Committee, where she uncovered $86 million in fraud payments during her oversight of audits for the Wisconsin Shares program, the Foodshare program, and the Unemployment Insurance program.

“Government fraud and waste should never be tolerated at any level,” said Kerkman. She intends to put new measures in place to address excess spending and those who may be taking advantage of their positions.

Kerkman also is proud of her work to protect the most vulnerable and points to a time when contacted by a local family that had been a victim of crime. She worked with local law enforcement and concerned citizens to change the law to increase the penalties for those who hurt children.

In addition to her duties in Madison, Kerkman also dedicates her time to local community activities and organizations. She serves on the Kenosha County Local Emergency Management Planning Committee and as a member of the Twin Lakes Area Chamber and Business Association, Kenosha Area Business Alliance and St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Wheatland.

