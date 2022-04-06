Samantha Kerkman defeats Rebecca Matoska-Mentink in Kenosha County executive race

Samantha Kerkman defeated Rebecca Matoska-Mentink in Tuesday's Spring Election to become the next Kenosha County executive.

In unofficial results, Kerkman, of Salem Lakes, received 14,693 votes, or 51.32% of the vote. Matoska-Mentink, of Pleasant Prairie, received 13,886 votes, or 48.5% of the vote.

Kerkman, 47, the sitting state representative of the 61st Assembly District, will be the fifth county executive in Kenosha County history and the first woman to hold the seat. She will hold a dual role for a two-month transitionary period.

Kerkman will replace County Executive Jim Kreuser, who has held the position since 2008. She is expected to take the oath of office in mid-month but had plans to meet with Kreuser on Wednesday to begin the transition process. Kreuser's last official day in office is Monday, April 18.

“I congratulate County Executive-elect Kerkman for her success in Tuesday’s election. The voters made their choice, and we are already working on the transition process," Kreuser said Tuesday. “I look forward to working with County Executive-elect Kerkman on a successful transition, so that county government continues to run smoothly.”

Kerkman will serve a four-year term, unlike County Board supervisors, who serve two-year terms. The annual salary for county executive is $117,838.

"I want to thank all my supporters and everyone who came out to vote," Kerkman said from the Birchwood Grill, where she held her election-night gathering, late Tuesday. “Becky (Matoska-Mentink) called, and I appreciate that. In the new role, we’ll work very closely together (Matoska-Mentink remains the Kenosha County Court Clerk).

"I look forward to working with the County Board and all the county offices.”

Kerkman also said she thinks it was her experience as a state representative that resonated with voters.

"I think it was the experience that I bring from Madison," Kerkman said. "I have been working with the county executive for years on issues that impact the county."

Kerkman said during her campaign she also has "a reputation of being eagle-eyed in saving money for Wisconsin taxpayers."

"I (have) a critical understanding of the relationship between county and state government, as well as the ability, experience and vision to guide Kenosha in the years ahead as county executive," she said during her bid for office.

Matoska-Mentink, 53, the elected County Court Clerk, was the top vote-getter in the February primary for county executive. She took 44.4% of the vote in the primary race that eliminated candidate Jerry Gulley from Tuesday's Spring Election.

"I ran a positive campaign, and I stayed true to myself,” Matoska-Mentink said Tuesday. “I continue to have a job I love, and I’m going to continue to support our county, our county government, and we’re going to keep moving Kenosha forward."

Matoska-Mentink said she will now file candidacy paperwork to run for another term as Clerk of Circuit Courts, a race on the upcoming November ballot, along with that of Kenosha County Sheriff.

“I wish Samantha the best, and congratulations to her,” Matoska-Mentink said. "I look forward to working with her with issues regarding the Circuit Court.”

