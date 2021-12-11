 Skip to main content
Kenosha County Board

Sandra Beth, Sharon Pomaville won't seek reelection to Kenosha County Board

Kenosha County Board Supervisors Sandra Beth and Sharon Pomaville have both announced they will not seek reelection in April.

Beth serves District 19, which encompasses Paris, Brighton and a portion of Bristol. She said she would like to thank the constituents who trusted her with the role during her first term in office.

Sandra Beth

Beth

“I enjoyed serving very much,” Beth said Thursday, “but, it is time for me to retire and enjoy my family.”

Pomaville serves District 20, which encompasses most of Salem Lakes and Paddock Lake. In making the announcement, Pomaville thanked those who supported her election and helped her to have an “impactful and successful experience” while serving as a member of the Public Works Committee, Human Services Board, Racial & Ethnic Equity Commission, and Redistricting Committee, and as chair the Judiciary & Law Committee.

Sharon Pomaville

Pomaville

However, Pomaville said her “day-to-day work in eliminating poverty, homelessness, and hunger through the Sharing Center continues to increase,” and for those reasons, she will not seek reelection. Pomaville is executive director of the Sharing Center, the Trevor-based social services agency that serves western Kenosha County.

“Please know that since being sworn into this office, I look forward to every day in service to my district and the county, and will continue to do what is necessary now, through the end of my term, and beyond for Kenosha County to continue to be a great place to live,” Pomaville wrote in a statement.

Anyone wishing to run for election to these seats must submit candidacy paperwork to the county clerk by Tuesday, Jan. 2.

