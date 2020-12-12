SANTA AT 6TH: Hundreds of gifts, food passed out to adoptive and foster families at Jockey Being Family event

Not even rain, snow, or wind stopped the Christmas cheer Saturday morning.
Santa’s helpers distributed hundreds of gifts and food baskets to adoptive and foster families via the “Santa on 6th” event sponsored by Jockey Being Family at the Jockey Factory Store, 5500 6th Ave.
“The one thing out of our control is the weather, but we’re making the best of it,” said Michele Linders, project liaison with JBF. “We were really excited to do this event to finish the year and do something for our families.”
Because of the pandemic, the usual Breakfast with Santa event, now in its 12th year, was different this year with masked volunteers and Jockey International employees bringing gifts to families as they drove through the parking lot and to the front of the store. But with carolers outside, Santa and Mrs. Claus waving through the window, North Pole princesses and Jockey’s giant teddy bear mascots, the goodwill was still felt by all.
“We’ve always been active with Jockey through the years,” said Becky Hart of Pleasant Prairie with her adoptive daughter, Layli, 13. “They do a wonderful job with everything they do.”
Support Local Journalism
With donations from Jockey’s employees, foundation members, and others including the Journey Church Disaster Relief Team, over 400 gifts were purchased, with each child receiving a toy or age-appropriate gift, several activity items like a gingerbread house kit the family could do together and some food items, plus a $50 Meijer gift card.
For Jake McGhee, who was only in his second week as the new head of the Jockey philanthropic office, the big challenge this year was how to do something festive under the Covid restrictions. The JBF foundation has been serving adoptive families locally and nationwide since 2005.
“We had to get creative,” said McGhee, formerly the chief executive officer with the Boys and Girls Club. “We even talked about delivering gifts, but we thought we’d have a better event if we hosted it. Our focus is on serving adoptive and foster families in the community. We develop relationships with the families.”
While this year had to be mostly contact-less, McGhee said he’s hoping things will be back to normal by next year as the families enjoy being able to get together, too.
“We like to do events so the kids can interact with other kids,” he said. “The parents, too, can interact with other adoptive parents.”
JOCKEY GOWNS
JOCKEY GOWNS
JOCKEY GOWNS
JOCKEY GOWNS
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.