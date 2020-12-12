SANTA AT 6TH: Hundreds of gifts, food passed out to adoptive and foster families at Jockey Being Family event

Not even rain, snow, or wind stopped the Christmas cheer Saturday morning.

Santa’s helpers distributed hundreds of gifts and food baskets to adoptive and foster families via the “Santa on 6th” event sponsored by Jockey Being Family at the Jockey Factory Store, 5500 6th Ave.

“The one thing out of our control is the weather, but we’re making the best of it,” said Michele Linders, project liaison with JBF. “We were really excited to do this event to finish the year and do something for our families.”

Because of the pandemic, the usual Breakfast with Santa event, now in its 12th year, was different this year with masked volunteers and Jockey International employees bringing gifts to families as they drove through the parking lot and to the front of the store. But with carolers outside, Santa and Mrs. Claus waving through the window, North Pole princesses and Jockey’s giant teddy bear mascots, the goodwill was still felt by all.

“We’ve always been active with Jockey through the years,” said Becky Hart of Pleasant Prairie with her adoptive daughter, Layli, 13. “They do a wonderful job with everything they do.”

